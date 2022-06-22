2023 Kia Seltos Review: New Features, Quirky Styling, Fuel Economy, Pricing & More

In 2021, Kia gave the Seltos a plethora of new features like automatic climate control, remote start, and a 10.3-inch infotainment system on all but the base LX trim. In addition, the Seltos Nightfall Edition that debuted in 2022 will carry over to 2023 with its blacked-out exterior trim and 18-inch black alloy wheels.

2023 Kia Seltos: What’s New?

The Kia Seltos is a relatively all-new compact crossover that debuted in 2021. But for 2023, all Seltos models now have standard acoustic glass for the windshield to mitigate wind noise at higher speeds. Meanwhile, the S FWD and AWD trim receive more safety features like blindspot collision avoidance and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance on top of standard driving aids like lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

The Seltos is facing stiff competition from the all-new Honda HR-V, Hyundai Kona, Mazda CX-30, and VW Taos. The Mazda offers the most luxurious interior appointments, while the new HR-V is now the largest in its class thanks to its Civic-derived underpinnings. However, the Seltos’ rugged styling, great standard features, and 7.2-inches of ground clearance offer undeniable appeal.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2023 Kia Seltos has two gas engine options depending on the trim. The base Seltos LX, S, and EX have a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 146 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. The LX has a standard all-wheel drivetrain (AWD), while the S has a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD) with optional AWD. The EX comes standard with AWD.

The 2.0-liter engine is only available with a CVT gearbox regardless of the drivetrain. The Seltos FWD achieves an EPA-estimated 29/35 city/highway, while AWD variants get 27 in the city and 31 on the highway with the 2.0-liter engine.

On the other hand, Seltos Nightfall and SX have a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-banger with direct injection, good for 175 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. The turbo engine is exclusively available with a slick-shifting seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

2023 Kia Seltos. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Seltos Trim Levels

The 2023 Kia Seltos is available in LX, S, EX AWD, Nightfall Edition, and SX AWD.

The base LX has standard AWD, keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, a six-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The Seltos S adds FWD, foglights, roof rails, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, automatic climate control, and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The Seltos EX AWD builds upon the standard goodies from the S variant. It adds a sunroof, push-button start, a proximity key, simulated leather upholstery, a power driver’s seat, wireless charging, and heated front seats. On the other hand, Seltos Nightfall Edition has all the features of the S trim and adds the turbocharged engine, larger 18-inch wheels, and blacked-out trimmings.

The range-topping Seltos SX AWD has the turbo engine, LED headlights, a new driver information display, a sporty steering wheel, and a Bose audio system. It also has more driving aids like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

2023 Kia Seltos interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Warranty

All Kia vehicles leave the factory with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty, and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether a Kia extended warranty is right for you.

2023 Kia Seltos: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Kia Seltos will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall. The base Kia Seltos LX AWD starts at $24,135, while the S FWD and S AWD have base prices of $24,185 and $25,685, respectively.

The Seltos Nightfall Edition starts at $28,335, and the EX AWD and SX AWD are at $27,435 and $29,635. All MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee.

