2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Overview: Powertrain Specs, Off-Road Equipment, Safety Features & More

There are a few changes in store for the 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Unveiled in 2020 as the first-ever electrified Jeep, the Wrangler 4xe is a dip-of-the-toe opportunity to fast-tracking America’s favorite off-roader into the enchanting world of electrification. Then again, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe has always been a “right person, right car” type of vehicle. It has a 17.3 kWh battery pack under the rear seat that delivers 20 miles of all-electric range. It also has two electric motors to add grunt and all-wheel traction.

Setting The Stage

Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas-burning engine, the 2023 Wrangler 4xe produces 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque thanks to its hybrid system. And with about 20 miles of zero-emissions driving, it delivers an EPA-rated 49 MPGe. However, the gas engine sips 20 mpg if the batteries run out of juice, and that’s no better than the gas-only V6 Wrangler. Moreover, the hybrid system adds weight – the 4xe could tip the scales above 5,200 lbs. (2,392 kgs).

But then again, the Wrangler 4xe has loads of potential for the right buyer. For shorter commutes, you can enjoy the Jeep’s iconic style and rugged charm without using a drop of fuel, and you can engage the all-electric mode to traverse the boondocks silently. When the going gets tough, the low-range gearing, all-wheel traction, and locking differentials could work in tandem with the electric motors to get you home.

2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe. Photo: Jeep Brand.

2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: What’s New?

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe gets new paint colors (Earl and the limited-edition Reign) and an American flag on the front fenders. Other than that, the 4xe has the same 400-volt battery pack and eight-speed Torque-Flite automatic transmission.

Trail-Rated Powertrain

Don’t forget; the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is trail-rated for off-road duty despite its electrified core. It remains available in Sahara 4xe and Rubicon 4xe trim variants, and both are four-door body styles with removable doors and a magnesium tailgate to save weight. The Sahara 4xe has a full-time four-wheel drivetrain and a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio.

Meanwhile, the Rubicon 4xe has Dana 44 heavy-duty front and rear axles, off-road rock rails, and a Rock-Trac NV241 full-time transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio. These two drivetrains will take you farther into the wild than the average hybrid vehicle.

Standard Tech & Safety Features

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4xe has 18-inch wheels, body-color fender flares, a leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. Standard tech features include an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen, an updated driver info display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

On the other hand, the Rubicon 4xe adds more tough stuff like 17-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch BFGoodrich KM all-terrain tires and an electronically-disconnecting front stabilizer bar. Also standard is a bespoke Off-Road Plus driving mode that optimizes the throttle feel, shift points, and traction control system to cope with more challenging terrain.

Safety-wise, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe has stability control, electronic roll mitigation, hill-start assist, brake traction control, and trailer-sway control. It also comes with a forward-facing TrailCam to view what’s happening underneath via the 8.4-inch infotainment screen.

2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Jeep Warranty

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Additionally, it has a 10-year/100,000-mile battery and hybrid warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you.

2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: Pricing & Availability

The new Jeep Wrangler 4xe will start gracing dealerships in late summer or early fall 2022. Jeep promises to reveal the pricing and MSRP soon, but we reckon the base Sahara 4xe to start at or above $56,000.

