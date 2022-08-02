2023 Infiniti Q50 Quick Facts: Pricing, Trim Levels, Standard Features & Complimentary Service

Although the 2023 Infiniti Q50 is essentially unchanged from the 2021 and 2022 models, it’s still a stylish and luxurious sedan for those not entirely sold on Acura or Lexus. For the 2023 model year, the Q50 is standard with Infiniti Premium Care, which provides three years of complimentary service. “This will further enhance the ownership experience for our loyal customers,” said Craig Keeys, Group Vice President of Infiniti Americas.

2023 Infiniti Q50 Trim Levels

The 2023 Infiniti Q50 is available in three trim levels: Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400. All-wheel drive is available across the lineup for $2,000. Below is a brief look at each trim level. The MSRP figures include the $1,075 destination fee. If you are shopping for a new Q50, this free and easy search tool* will help. That will allow you to see dealer inventory in your area and which dealers are offering the best price.

Luxe

The Luxe is standard with heated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay, USB-based Android Auto, a Bose stereo, and 18-inch wheels. A special Saddle Brown interior is optional. The Luxe starts at $43,725.

Sensory

The Sensory comes with 19-inch wheels, sporty front and rear fascias, black open-pore wood interior trim, navigation, and a unique climate control system with a Plasmacluster Air Purifier and Grape Polyphenol filter. An illuminated “Radiant Grille Emblem” is available. Starting MSRP is $49,425.

Red Sport 400

Our favorite is the Red Sport 400, aptly named for its 3.0-liter VR-series twin-turbo V6 with 400 horsepower and 350-lb-ft. of torque. It’s quite the jump, considering the Luxe and Sensory versions have 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. Other standard features include upgraded brakes with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers and Infiniti’s Dynamic Digital Suspension. Starting MSRP is $57,575.

2023 Infiniti Q50 Factory Warranty

Every new Infiniti includes a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The average annual Infiniti repair cost is $638, which is slightly less than the industry average of $652 per year. Depending on how many miles you drive each year, an extended warranty may benefit you. This helpful guide will answer your questions about extended warranties for Infiniti vehicles.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.

