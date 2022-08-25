2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat to Arrive With Supercharged Hemi, Seven Drive Modes & Premium Interior

The Brotherhood of Muscle will have much to crow about in the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Here we have a seven-seat SUV for the family that boasts a thumping 710-horsepower supercharged V8, more power than industry stalwarts like the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Lamborghini Urus, for crying out loud. The Durango SRT Hellcat is the perfect vehicle in an ideal world, and its return is the swansong for the Hellcat series that still includes the Charger and Challenger (for now, anyway).

“Muscle enthusiasts also have families, and the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat can get those families where they want to go and can tow 8,700 pounds,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Under The Hood

The first point of interest when talking about a muscle car is the actual muscle under the hood, and the Durango SRT Hellcat has lots of it. It has the same 6.2-liter Hellcat supercharged V8 as last year’s initial run that pumps out 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque. This Harry Heck of a motor has twin-screw supercharging (that spins to a heady 14,600 rpm), forged-alloy pistons, piston-cooling oil jets, aluminum cylinder heads, and dedicated cooling circuits for the charge air coolers to optimize the tire-shredding power delivery.

All that engine savagery routes to a standard all-wheel drivetrain via a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic. The drivetrain has steering-mounted paddle shifters and up to seven drive modes. More fun is possible with standard launch control and launch assist, two hi-tech features that will make you look flawless on the drag strip.

Dizzying Performance Credentials

We can’t remember the last time the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) certified a production SUV. Still, the new Durango SRT Hellcat has earned the respect of professional racers and enthusiasts with its mind-bending performance merits. The NHRA claims zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 11.5 seconds, world-beating numbers that left the Germans, Italians, and fellow American SUV-makers scratching their heads. Moreover, the Durango SRT Hellcat’s 180 mph top speed is worthy of attention.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Styling

Dodge has no reason to reinvent the wheel regarding the new Durango SRT Hellcat’s muscular style. It looks similar to the first Durango Hellcat unveiled in 2021 with the same cold air intake scoop, LED headlight clusters, custom front grille, and chiseled hood. Of course, it’s hard to miss the SRT Hellcat fender badging and body striping. It also has a rear spoiler that enables 140 lbs. of downforce at 180 mph. Keeping it tidy are unique 20-inch alloys and Brembo six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

Inside, the Durango SRT Hellcat has a 10.1-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen, red gauges, and Nappa leather and suede front seats with heating and ventilation. The available Plus package adds Laguna leather seats, a power sunroof, the trailer tow group, and more advanced driving aids. In addition, the Premium package adds red seatbelts, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, a Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers, and genuine carbon fiber trim.

2023 Dodge Durango Warranty

All Dodge Durangos leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Dodge extended warranties.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Pricing & Availability

Dodge will open the order books for its newest Durango SRT Hellcat in September 2022. The first deliveries will arrive at Dodge dealerships by early 2023. Pricing and other related info remain forthcoming, but we expect this monster to start at about $84,000. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.

