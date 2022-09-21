2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Announced as Fifth “Last Call” Model

Dodge has unveiled the fifth of seven “Last Call” models, following the news of the Charger and Challenger moving to electrified platforms. The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona is a throwback to the West Coast drag-racing scene of the ’60s and ’70s, particularly one William “Big Willie” Robinson, who nicknamed his 1969 Dodge Charger “King Daytona.”

“The special-edition Dodge Charger King Daytona honors a true icon of muscle car history,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The final Dodge ‘Last Call’ models will continue to celebrate the legacy of the Dodge Charger and Challenger by paying tribute to two vehicles that hold a special place in our brand’s history.”

The Royal Treatment

The 2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona is based on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody (although the King Daytona will see a 10 horsepower boost for 807 total horsepower). Exterior treatments include unique black rear fender, hood, and roof graphics, a black spoiler, and a Bright Mopar hood pin kit. Standard are 20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels, orange six-piston Brembo brakes, and other chrome exterior badging for good measure.

On the inside, the King Daytona is outfitted with Black Nappa and Alcantara “Daytona” seats with orange stitching, carbon fiber bezels, a suede headliner, sunroof, navigation, and a Harman Kardon audio system. Decorating the interior is orange accent stitching across the instrument panel, console, steering wheel, and door trim.

Dodge Charger King Daytona Availability

Only 300 examples of the Dodge Charger King Daytona will roll off the assembly line. All 2023 Charger and Challenger “Last Call” models include a commemorative underhood plaque. The brushed aluminum underhood plaque features the vehicle name and silhouette, with the text “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

The King Daytona follows four other “Last Call” models: the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, and a pair of Swingers.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.