2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Revealed as Sixth “Last Call” Model

Dodge has unveiled the sixth of seven “Last Call” models after the news of the Charger and Challenger moving to electrified platforms. The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is a throwback to the original Black Ghost, a 1970 Challenger RT SE (special edition) owned by Godfrey Qualls. Old-school Detroiters know him now as “GQ” for short.

The Man & The Myth

GQ was not your average hot-rodder but a Detroit police officer cruising popular roads like Woodward and Telegraph at night in his black Challenger. As Kirk Seman details in this excellent piece published by Hagerty, GQ did not frequent hamburger stands or diners in the style of American Graffiti. Instead, GQ taunted other drivers, then laid the smack down when they took the bait. Rather than socialize, GQ would disappear for months, earning his Challenger the nickname Black Ghost.

“There are so many legendary muscle cars in Dodge brand history, it was hard to choose the seven vehicles we wanted to pay homage to with our Last Call lineup, but the Black Ghost was an easy pick,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost is the prelude to what we’re going to unveil with our seventh and final special-edition model.”

Styling & Standard Equipment

The 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost, complete with a 3.09:1 rear axle ratio, is a modern interpretation of GQ’s iconic muscle car. Exterior features include a black Gator Skin roof, white rear fender graphics, midnight metallic SRT grille badge, 20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels, and black six-piston Brembo brakes.

Interior treatments include Alcantara and Laguna leather seats and door bolsters, an Alcantara steering wheel with a red SRT logo, carbon fiber bezels, and a Dynamica suede headliner.

Dodge Challenger Black Ghost Availability

Only 300 examples of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Black Ghost will roll off the assembly line. The Black Ghost is a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with a Pitch Black exterior color.

All 2023 Charger and Challenger “Last Call” models include a commemorative underhood plaque. The brushed aluminum underhood plaque features the vehicle name and silhouette, with the text “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

The Black Ghost follows five other “Last Call” models: the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, a pair of Swingers, and the King Daytona.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.