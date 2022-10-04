Last Call: 2023 Chrysler 300C Celebrates 70 Years of Styling & Performance

2023 is the curtain call for Chrysler’s longstanding 300 sport-luxury sedan, and little has changed since the first-gen 300 debuted in 2005. The storied automaker kept the 300 somewhat fresh with minor updates over its 18-year history, but the 2023 Chrysler 300C is getting the most significant change. The standard 300 is available with a V6 or V8 engine in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the 300C has a burly 6.4-liter Hemi V8 to celebrate the final call of the true-blue, American family muscle car.

“The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler Brand Chief Executive Officer.

2023 Chrysler 300C: What’s New?

It’s not hard to fathom how the Chrysler 300 managed to stay relevant amidst a sea of lookalike crossovers and SUVs. It’s one of a few to offer Euro-style luxury and performance without leaving a wholesome dent in your bank account. Limited to 2,000 units for the U.S. domestic market (with an additional 200 units for Canada), the 2023 Chrysler 300C has a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood, good for 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft. of torque. All that twist goes to the rear wheels using a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic that Chrysler said is optimized for rapid-fast shifts and improved fuel economy.

The Chrysler 300C is a full-size sedan, but it scoots like a sports car with its newfound prowess. Chrysler claims zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and a 160 mph top speed, enough gravitas to hog the leftmost, high-speed section of the Autobahn. Moreover, the 300C smashes the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds.

We have a gut feeling the 300 nameplate is returning soon as an all-electric vehicle. It’s more than a pipe dream since Dodge, and its Charger Daytona SRT Concept, are under the same Stellantis umbrella, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. It may be an uphill battle for Chrysler regarding electric vehicles, as some surveys show that Chrysler has low brand loyalty among consumers.

2023 Chrysler 300C. Photo: Stellantis.

Enhanced Hardware

Helping the new Chrysler 300C stay glued on the tarmac is a slew of proven, go-fast performance hardware. It has an active damping suspension to bridge the line between comfort and tautness. It has a 3.09 limited-slip differential for improved traction, grip, and handling. The new Chrysler 300C also has an active exhaust system that goes from meek to loud, while four-piston Brembo brakes deliver the stopping power required for such a big car.

Commemorative Styling

New for the Chrysler 300C is celebratory tri-color badging on the front grille and rear decklid. Meanwhile, the exterior receives black chrome accents on the grille and lower valance, while the headlights and taillights get smoked lenses for a more sinister vibe. The limited-edition 300C gets 20-inch forged wheels (wrapped in all-season tires) and black rounded exhaust tips.

The black theme continues inside with black Laguna leather upholstery, contrasting silver stitches, carbon fiber accents, and Piano Black trim. There is a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, an 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment touchscreen, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system, and Apple CarPlay with Android Auto connectivity. Safety-wise, the 2023 Chrysler 300C has lane departure warning, advanced brake assist, and full-speed collision warning.

2023 Chrysler 300C interior layout. Photo: Stellantis.

2023 Chrysler 300C: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Chrysler 300C has a $55,000 base price and is available to order now. Buyers can choose from three paint colors: Velvet Red, Bright White, and Gloss Black.

