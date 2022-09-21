2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition Debuts With More Power & Faster Quarter-Mile Times

Chevrolet has unveiled the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition as the bowtie’s fastest and sportiest SUV to date. The Tahoe RST’s newfound penchant for speed is courtesy of a few engine tweaks and several upgrades for the chassis and suspension derived from the Tahoe PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle). Despite being the quickest Tahoe off the line, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition still offers a roomy and posh-themed interior while remaining capable of towing up to 7,600 lbs.

“The 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition is for those who want the best of both worlds – the everyday comfort and capability of a full-size SUV along with the driving excitement of a true performance vehicle,” said Scot Bell, Chevrolet Vice President. “It leverages the proven capability of Chevy’s pursuit-rated police vehicle packages and motorsports success to offer a confident, engaging driving experience.”

More Horses, More Speed!

A plain-Jane Chevy Tahoe RST has a 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8. Of course, you can have the optional 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque. With the RST Performance Edition, Chevy tinkered with the 6.2 V8 and gave it a bespoke induction and exhaust system. All told, the 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition gives you 433 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque to play with, all channeled to the rear or all four wheels via a revised 10-speed automatic gearbox.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition. Photo: Chevrolet.

How Quick Is The Tahoe RST Performance Edition?

We’re living in a world where it’s perfectly acceptable to ogle at a hulking SUV’s performance numbers (like the Escalade-V or Durango SRT Hellcat, for example). It’s a similar story here as Chevy promises zero to 60 mph in 5.78 seconds and a quarter-mile run of 14.2 seconds (97 mph), better figures than a regular Tahoe RST’s 5.95-second blitz to 60 mph and quarter-mile run of 14.4 seconds. The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition has a 124 mph top speed.

Pursuit-Rated Handling

Going fast in a straight line is one thing, but cornering a big and thirsty SUV demands nerves of steel. Chevy looked into its Tahoe PPV parts bin and told its engineering team to hone the Tahoe RST’s handling like it would for its police vehicles. “The pursuit-rated driving dynamics inspire excitement and confidence on the road, and we’re proud to have achieved this level of ride and handling in a full-size SUV largely through performance calibration and tuning,” said Dominique Lester, Tahoe RST Chief Engineer.

They did it by lowering the ride height by 10 mm in the front and 20 mm in the rear using police-spec coil springs, dampers, and chassis calibrations. Moreover, Chevy gave it Brembo front and rear brakes and installed police-spec Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires on custom 20-inch black wheels. The result is tidier handling and 60 mph to a dead stop in 133 feet, a definite improvement over a standard Tahoe RST’s 139.4 feet. “We have carefully tuned this vehicle to handle speed with confidence,” Lester added.

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Performance Edition on display at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.

Standard Luxury Package

The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition is standard with the Luxury Package. The package includes convenience features like heated and power-operated door mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated and power-operated second-row seats, power split-folding third-row seats, and memory settings for the seats, tiller, and side mirrors.

The Luxury Package also includes advanced safety features like lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, front and rear parking assist, and an HD surround-view camera, to name a few.

Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition upgrade for the 2023 Tahoe starts at $8,525 and is available for Tahoe RST variants equipped with the optional 6.2-liter V8. Meanwhile, the Chevy Tahoe RST starts at about $65,000. Production begins in late 2022 at the GM Arlington Assembly plant in Texas.

