2023 Chevy Blazer Quick Overview: Trim Levels, Engine Specs, Safety Features & More

The 2023 Chevy Blazer will arrive this summer with refreshed exterior styling and a host of updated tech and safety features. Indeed, this new generation of Blazers is quite different compared to the old K5 and S-10 models back in the day. When the Blazer returned in 2019, Chevrolet said it was the most progressive design they had done to date for a crossover.

The Blazer’s modern design is a sign of the times, as crossovers and SUVs continue to be wildly popular with consumers. Chevy hopes to keep the momentum going with the 2023 Blazer, which we will detail below.

2023 Chevy Blazer: What’s New

The Blazer receives a new front fascia, a restyled grille, and some serious exterior illumination upgrades! There are new LED headlamps, taillamps, and daytime running lamps. Available exterior colors include Fountain Blue, Sterling Gray Metallic, Copper Bronze Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. New wheels include 18-, 20-, and 21-inch designs.

When it comes to trim levels, the 2023 Chevy Blazer will be offered in LT (2LT and 3LT), RS, and Premier. Standard is a new 10-inch center screen, while wireless charging and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot are available. A handy power programmable liftgate will be either standard or available, depending on the trim level. If you are feeling funky, a new Nightshift Blue interior theme is optional for the RS trim level.

All-wheel drive is available for the 2023 Chevy Blazer, with a unique twin-clutch system available for the more sporty and performance-oriented RS.

2023 Chevy Blazer RS. Photo: Chevrolet.

Engine & Towing Specs

Depending on the trim level, there are two powertrains available. The 2.0-liter turbo is standard for the 2LT, 3LT, and Premier, while a 3.6-liter V6 is standard on the RS and available for the 3LT and Premier. Both engines are married to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

2.0 I-4

The 2.0-liter engine is a turbocharged I-4 unit with 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. Key features of the engine include a dual overhead camshaft, cast aluminum cylinders, high-pressure direct fuel injection, and an automatic start/stop system. Each will help the I-4 deliver a nice balance of performance and fuel economy.

When equipped with the optional trailering package, the I-4 can tow a max of 3,250 lbs.

3.6 V6

The larger 3.6-liter V6 is a naturally-aspirated engine with 308 horsepower and 270 lb-ft. of torque. Like the I-4, the V6 is complete with dual overhead camshafts and high-pressure fuel injection. The V6 should provide plenty of punch for the 2023 Chevy Blazer based on the numbers. If you are looking for a little more “get up and go,” consider the RS, 3LT, or Premier trim levels.

When equipped with the optional trailering package, the V6 can tow a max of 4,500 lbs.

Interior Room & Cargo Capacity

On the inside, the 2023 Chevy Blazer offers 41 inches of legroom in the front and 39.6 in the rear. The front headroom is 39.8 inches, dropping to 38 inches with a sunroof. In the backseat, headroom is 38.6 inches without the sunroof, 36.8 inches with it. Max cargo volume behind the rear seat is 30.5 inches or 64.2 inches with them folded down.

2023 Chevy Blazer interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

Safety Features

The 2023 Blazer is standard with Chevy’s Safety Assist package. The suite of advanced safety features includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, and IntelliBeam headlamps.

An additional Driver Confidence II package is also available for the RS and Premier. It includes HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror, Adaptive Cruise Control, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, and GM’s Safety Alert Seat.

Adaptive Cruise Control is a standalone option, regardless of trim level.

Chevy Factory Warranty

Chevrolet vehicles leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how often you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before making a decision, see this comprehensive guide to Chevrolet extended warranties.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing has not been announced as of this writing, although Chevy said the 2023 Blazer would arrive at dealerships this summer. The current 2022 Blazer starts at $34,595* when the destination fee of $1,195 is added.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.

