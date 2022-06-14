2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Fourth V-Series Caddy Packs a Mean Punch

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is a true showcase of Detroit muscle. The brand calls it the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV, and it takes a dedicated amount of engineering to push a 6,217 lbs. behemoth from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. “We do not deploy the V-Series designation lightly,” said Rory Harvey, Global Cadillac Vice President. “Customers and enthusiasts have asked for an Escalade-V, and we’re thrilled to bring this high-performance SUV to market in the year of Cadillac’s 120th anniversary.”

We cannot think of a better 120th birthday present than the first-ever V-Series Escalade in Cadillac’s long and cherished history. Founded in 1902 by Henry Leland and named after Detroit’s founder Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac, the brand quickly earned “The Standard of the World” slogan after winning the prestigious Dewar trophy numerous times from 1908 to 1912. The Dewar Trophy is like the Nobel Prize of auto engineering, and it was well deserved as Cadillac was the first to have electric lights and an electric starter on a production car.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: What’s New?

The new Cadillac Escalade-V is a fifth-gen variant equipped with a Blackwing engine, specifically a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the CT5-V Blackwing sedan. It’s a handbuilt motor with a more voluminous 2.65-liter R2650 TVS supercharger with four-lobe rotors. The blower spins up to 13,500 rpm while pumping out 10 lbs. of boost. The result is a roomy and luxurious family SUV with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft. of torque.

If you look around, you’ll see the Escalade-V has more power under the hood than comparable offerings, including the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Bentley Bentayga Speed, and even the hotrod BMW Alpina XB7.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. Photo: Cadillac.

How Fast Is The Cadillac Escalade-V?

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is a luxury SUV that’ll make you proud on the dragstrip. Cadillac claims zero to hero in 4.4 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 12.74-seconds at 110 mph, which is awe-inspiring for a vast and hefty family hauler.

Helping the cause is a recalibrated 10-speed automatic gearbox and an electronic limited-slip differential that sends power to all four wheels using a full-time, active all-wheel drive system. The drivetrain continuously varies the torque distribution between the front and rear wheels to optimize traction and driver control. However, added Cadillac, some torque always goes to the front wheels in all scenarios.

“With a power-to-weight ratio among the top of its class and advanced driving technologies to put that power to the pavement, the Escalade-V offers an engaging and energetic driving experience like no other full-size luxury SUV,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, Chief Executive Engineer, Cadillac Full-Size Trucks.

Magnetic Suspension

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V comes standard with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, featuring bespoke damper hardware and software calibrations. The system includes four-corner air springs with stiffer rear springs, Tour or Sport suspension settings, and an exclusive V-Mode that automatically lowers the ride height by 20 mm (0.8-inches) and unlocks launch control. GM’s magnetic suspension ensures a noticeable transition from cushy to taut, and it maximizes traction while making the most of Escalade-V’s four-wheel independent suspension.

2023 Cadillac Escalade V interior layout. Photo: Cadillac.

Premium Appointments

The regal presence is courtesy of unique front and rear fascias, a Sport mesh front grille, 22-inch wheels, quad exhausts, and Brembo front brakes with Edge Red calipers. Inside, the V-Series Escalade draws inspiration from the Escalade Platinum trim with Zebra Wood accents, black or dark auburn semi-aniline leather upholstery on all three rows, a heated steering wheel, and front massaging seats.

Furthermore, the Escalade-V is a hallmark of blazing-new technology. It has a curved OLED screen featuring 38 inches of diagonal display with twice the pixel density of a 4K television. It includes a 16.9-inch infotainment screen with navigation, natural voice recognition, and wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Meanwhile, the driver can access a 14.2-inch digital instrument cluster with augmented reality and enjoy music or podcasts via a standard AKG Studio Reference audio system with 36 speakers, navigation rendering, and 3D surround sound.

Finally, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is available with Super Cruise. The system uses real-time cameras, sensors, GPS, and LiDAR map data to drive semi-autonomously on more than 200,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Cadillac Warranty

All new Cadillacs leave the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile no-ductible bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options available to extend the factory warranty. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V starts at $149,990 (including destination). Our free and easy search tools* show which Cadillac dealers have the most competitive pricing on a new Escalade-V. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, a great starting point for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

