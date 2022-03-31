2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio Estrema: Updated Styling, New Performance Features & More

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo and parent company Stellantis have unveiled the first globally available limited-edition Estrema trim for the Giulia sports sedan and Stelvio compact SUV. The newest Estrema variant starts with the premium Veloce trim and slots below the range-topping Quadrifoglio. The package includes a host of performance-enhancing features to make the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio even more fun to drive.

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio Estrema

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema have a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 280 horsepower and 306 lb-ft. of torque. The Stelvio Estrema gets a standard Q4 all-wheel drivetrain, while AWD is optional for Giulia Estrema. Both drivetrain options receive an eight-speed automatic gearbox with a limited-slip rear differential.

In addition, both Estrema variants come with Alfa Active Suspension with selectable damping modes. It’s similar to the Quadrifoglio’s suspension that “reads” the road surface and adjusts the shock valving to maintain the right balance of tight handling and a supple ride.

Estrema models also receive updated styling. New features include carbon fiber veneers on the front grille and mirror caps, gloss black body accents, black alloy wheels (19-inch on Giulia Estrema and 21 inch on Stelvio Estrema), and gloss black brake calipers with a white Alfa Romeo script.

Furthermore, the Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema are available in four paint colors: Misano Blue, Alfa White, Vulcano Black, and Alfa Rosso.

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio Estrema. Photo: Alfa Romeo.

How Fast Are They?

The Estrema variants are not as quick as the potent Quadrifolgio, but they’re fast enough to stir the soul in genuine Alfa Romeo fashion. According to the official spec sheet, the Giulia Estrema accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds (RWD) and 5.1 seconds (AWD), respectively, while Stelvio Estrema performs the deed in 5.5 seconds (AWD).

Sumptuous Interior

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema and Stelvio Estrema have a leather-rich interior with genuine cowhide on the dashboard, steering wheel, gear lever, and door panels. Bright red stitching and carbon fiber accents add a bit of sporting flair inside the cabin. Standard equipment includes a dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging, and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Comprehensive Safety Kit

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Estrema are home to a generous array of safety features like active cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and forward-collision warning with full-stop capabilities. The optional Active Assist plus adds more safety features like driver attention alert, lane-keeping assist, traffic jam assist, intelligent speed assist, and a security alarm, to mention a few.

















2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia & Stelvio Estrema gallery. Photo: Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo Warranty

All Alfa Romeo vehicles leave the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, four-year/unlimited miles of roadside assistance, and one-year/10,000-miles worth of complimentary service. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you discern whether an Alfa Romeo extended warranty is worth considering.

Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Estrema starts at $56,685 (RWD) and $58,685 (AWD), while the Stelvio Estrema starts at $60,545. Pricing is inclusive of the $1,595 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* show which Alfa Romeo dealerships have the best deals in your area. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price to negotiate the best possible out-the-door pricing on a new Giulia or Stelvio.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Alfa Romeo.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.