2023 Acura Integra: Will a New Generation of Drivers Love it?

The 2023 Acura Integra is a returning nameplate with plenty to prove. It changed its name to the RSX after the much-beloved DC4 Integra left North American soil in 2001. Unlike the former, the DC4 Integra left behind a vast and heartbroken league of die-hard enthusiasts who, many years after Integra’s demise, are still lusting over the car’s many likable attributes. It had a high-strung B18C VTEC four-cylinder engine, a close-ratio five-speed manual gearbox, and nifty handling, all at an affordable price. It was exciting to drive and a blast to throw around corners.

Now, those enthusiasts are all grown up and have courtside seats to the Integra’s revival. Upon first glance, the 2023 Integra is not the Integra you grew up to in the 90s, but it may have something up its sleeve to make a solid case if you are looking for an entry-level sport-luxury sedan.

2023 Acura Integra: More Than a Posh Civic

The DC2 to DC4 Integras we all know and love are essentially souped-up versions of a humble Civic, but they ended up scribbling their pages in automotive history. We’re not sure if the 2023 Integra can do just that, but it serves a pivotal role in Acura’s resurgence after tempting German sports sedan buyers with the TLX Type S.

“The 2023 Acura Integra is serving the same role in the lineup as the original model that helped launch the brand three decades ago by bringing in the next generation of driving enthusiasts,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President, Acura National Sales.

True to form, the new Integra rides on similar underpinnings as the Civic Si (it even has a similar powertrain), but it has a liftback rear trunk like the Civic Hatchback. Style-wise, the Integra is no different from the prototype unveiled late last year with a coupe-like sloping roofline and a familiar Acura front end.

As we said, the new model is a humble departure from the old Integra. Still, we can’t help but wonder why the new Integra’s fascia had to look eerily similar to the TLX when Acura could have gone in a bolder direction. Oh, and if you squint hard at the Integra’s rear, it reminds us of the Genesis Coupe’s shapely rump, and that’s not a bad thing.

2023 Acura Integra. Photo: Acura.

Turbocharged VTEC Engine

The words “Integra” and “VTEC” are intertwined like bees and honey, so it’s only proper for the new Integra to get a VTEC-equipped four-cylinder, although we weren’t expecting it to have the same engine as the Civic Si. Said engine is a 1.5-liter turbocharged VTEC four-banger thumping out 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft. of torque (the latter arriving at the same 1,800 to 5,000 rpm, too), but consider our wishful thinking for demanding more.

However, Integra’s engine has a new coil-type exhaust system that Acura said adds a more dynamic exhaust sound to amplify your driving experience. The base Integra gets a sport-tuned continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), but the Integra A-Spec variant gets a close-ratio six-speed manual with a limited-slip differential and rev-matching feature, also inherited from the Civic Si.

Tech & Safety Features

The 2023 Integra is an entry-level sport-luxury car, so Acura gave it a ton of standard tech and luxury goodies to keep up with competitors like the VW Golf R, Hyundai Elantra N, and the all-new Subaru WRX to some extent. It has 17-inch wheels (18 and 19-inch rollers are optional), body-stabilizing/heated front seats wrapped in faux leather, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-speaker audio system, and a power moonroof. A seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity is also standard.

Meanwhile, the Technology package adds a nine-inch infotainment screen, wireless smartphone charging, a 5.3-inch heads-up display (HUD), and front/rear USB-C ports. Optional features include an ELS Studio 3D audio system with 16-speakers and two headliner-mounted speakers.

Acura Watch is also standard in the 2023 Integra, now equipped with a single camera system but with a broader field of view. The package includes collision mitigation braking, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-monitoring, and many more.

2023 Acura Integra interior layout. Photo: Acura.

Acura Warranty

Acura vehicles leave the factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs for an Acura, an extended warranty may provide some extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Acura extended warranties and whether or not they are right for you.

2023 Acura Integra: Pricing & Availability

Production for the 2023 Acura Integra will soon commence at the Marysville assembly plant in Ohio, marking the first time Integras are built in America. The first deliveries will arrive this spring. Trim levels and pricing remain forthcoming at this point, but Acura did say a starting MSRP of $30,000 is in the cards, so that’s good. Furthermore, the reservation books are now open at participating dealerships, and Acura is giving the first 500 reservationists a limited-edition NFT with the purchase.

