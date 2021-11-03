2022 VW Jetta Overview: Powertrain, Safety Features, Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 VW Jetta and Jetta GLI are both “refreshed” for the new model year. New styling cues, updated connectivity features, and a revised powertrain await potential buyers of the new Jetta. Below, we will take a quick and concise look at the 2022 VW Jetta, including the powertrain options and trim levels. That way, if you are in the market for a sedan like the Jetta, you will have a good idea of what to expect before heading to the dealership.

2022 VW Jetta: Engine & Powertrain

There are two engines available within the 2022 Jetta lineup, although one is confined strictly to the GLI trim at the top of the mountain. The GLI is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder (VW code EA888) with 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. Otherwise, the Jetta is standard with the 1.5-liter turbocharged plant from the Taos compact SUV. That engine (VW code EA211) creates 158 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque.

Transmission options are plentiful for the 2022 VW Jetta. A six-speed manual is standard for both Jetta and Jetta GLI, with an eight-speed automatic optional for the Jetta and a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic available for the GLI.

The Jetta GLI goes a step farther with a VAQ electronically-controlled torque-sensing limited-slip differential (say that 10 times fast!). The Jetta GLI also employs VW’s proprietary XDS electronic differential lock to improve traction and handling for front-wheel drive vehicles (of which the Jetta is). The XDS electronic differential lock mitigates the effects of understeer, which can happen in front-wheel drive vehicles if a corner is taken too quickly.

Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2022 VW Jetta Trim Levels

The 2022 VW Jetta will be offered in four trim levels, while the GLI will be offered in one fully-loaded Autobahn trim. Here is a rundown of each one. The MSRP figures below include the $995 destination charge.

Jetta S

The entry-level Jetta S is standard with 16-inch two-tone aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, power-adjustable and heated side mirrors, and a chrome front grille and exterior window surround. A similar interior chrome package compliments the door armrest stitching and cloth seats. The Jetta S is standard with VW’s Digital Cockpit (eight-inch display), Car-Net, App-Connect, and a 6.5-inch infotainment display.

Standard safety features include Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring), a Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert. The IQ.DRIVE package, available for automatic models for $995, adds Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist, Emergency Assist, and Travel Assist. Manual transmission models offer a Driver Assistance package, which includes all the above features minus Emergency Assist, for $955.

A no-charge Convenience Package comes with the IQ.DRIVE or Driver Assistance packages. The Convenience Package includes rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Jetta S Starting MSRP: $21,190 (manual) or $21,990 (automatic).

Jetta Sport

The Sport builds on the S trim, but like the GLI model, the Jetta Sport also employs the XDS electronic differential lock. The Sport model is extra stylish with its dark graphite 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, blacked-out grille, mirror caps, and window trim, plus a black headliner and unique cloth seats. Sport trims offer the same IQ.DRIVE (automatic only), Driver Assistance (manual only), and Convenience packages as the S trim, at the same price point.

Jetta Sport Starting MSRP: $22,090 (manual) or $22,890 (automatic).

Jetta SE

The SE includes everything from the S but adds 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, and push-button start. The SE is standard with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, a six-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats with leatherette seating surfaces, and the IQ.DRIVE package.

A panoramic sunroof is available for $850, and 17-inch dark graphite alloy wheels are available for $395. The SE is not available with a manual.

Jetta SE Starting MSRP: $24,790.

Jetta SEL

The SEL builds off the S and SE trims to offer a feature-packed sedan. SEL models are standard with an adaptive front-lighting system, sunroof, power driver’s seat with memory and lumbar support, leather seating surfaces, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting. A standard cold weather package adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated windshield wipers, and heated washer nozzles.

The SEL includes Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro (10.25-inch display), a Discover Media infotainment system (eight-inch display), navigation, voice control, and wireless charging. Also standard is wireless App-Connect for compatible devices, SiriusXM with 360L (three-month Premium Plan trial), a Beats Audio sound system with nine speakers, and Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights).

Like the SE, the SEL is not available with a manual.

Jetta SEL Starting MSRP: $28,790.

2022 VW Jetta interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2022 VW Jetta GLI

Standard features for the GLI include an adaptive damping system, drive mode selector, sport exhaust, 18-inch alloy wheels, projector LEDs with VW’s adaptive front-lighting system (AFS), a sunroof, heated side mirrors with turn signals, keyless entry, and a remote start (automatic only).

Standard interior features include a multi-function steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, power driver’s seat with memory and lumbar support, leather seating surfaces, heated and ventilated front seats, red contrast stitching, stainless-steel pedal caps, illuminated door sills, ambient lighting, and a black headliner.

Tech features include Volkswagen’s Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch display, an eight-inch infotainment display, voice controls, wireless charging, and wireless App-Connect for compatible devices. SiriusXM with 360L (three-month Premium Plan trial), a Beats Audio sound system with nine speakers, and Light Assist are all standard as well.

An optional Black Package ($595) adds black 18-inch alloy wheels, roof, mirror caps, and spoiler.

Jetta GLI Starting MSRP: $31,990 (manual) or $32,490 (automatic).

2022 VW Jetta Warranty

Volkswagen’s factory warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers repairs to any mechanical breakdowns due to the manufacturer’s workmanship or material errors for almost all parts, including the powertrain. Volkswagen provides limited corrosion coverage for seven years or 100,000 miles and emission control systems coverage for two years or 24,000 miles, or eight years or 80,000 miles, depending on the part.

Depending on how much you drive, a VW extended warranty might make sense. Before you decide, read this helpful guide on extended warranties first. Based on the latest data, the average VW costs about $700 per year in terms of vehicle maintenance.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

