2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: The Goldilocks of Toyota’s Perfect Off-Road Family

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition is returning with more of what buyers love in a midsize truck. Toyota recently debuted the range-topping Tacoma TRD Pro, the most rugged in the lineup with standard off-road hardware like Fox internal bypass shock absorbers and skid plates galore. You get none of that in the latest Tacoma Trail Edition, but you do get enough to accompany your journey to the roads less traveled.

Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition: What’s New?

The all-new Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition starts with an SR5 4×4 with a double cab body style. The most prominent upgrades are custom 16-inch bronze TRD wheels wrapped in chunky Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires. Those new wheels are 0.5 inches wider than stock to give the truck a meaner and more assertive stance.

Toyota got rid of the air dam in the front bumper to give the truck a more rugged vibe, improving the approach angle to 34 degrees. It also receives a heritage-inspired front grille like the Tacoma TRD Pro, but it gets bronze accents and bronze TOYOTA letters front and center. Other changes include a body-colored rear bumper and taller coil springs to raise the ride height by 1.1 inches in the front and 0.5 inches in the rear versus a stock Tacoma SR5. Meanwhile, the lifted bottom enables a departure angle of 23.6 degrees and a 26.4 degree breakover angle.

Other goodies include a standard locking rear differential to improve traction and grip over demanding terrain. It also receives skid plates derived from the Tacoma TRD Off-Road. The Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 is available in four paint colors: Super White, Army Green, Midnight Black Metallic, and Lunar Rock.

2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Standard V6 Power

The Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition has a standard 3.5-liter V6 engine generating 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft. of torque with a six-speed automatic or manual gearbox. A Tow Package is also standard with the V6 engine. It includes a Class IV towing hitch, an engine oil cooler, a transmission fluid cooler (for A/T variants), a power steering cooler, a 130-amp alternator, a four and seven-pin connector, and trailer sway control. All told, the Tacoma Trail Edition can tow up to 6,400 lbs.

Newfound Versatility

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition features a lockable storage box in the bed. What’s more, the storage box on the driver’s side is insulated and can function as a cooler to keep your favorite beverage palatable after a long drive. The bed even has a 120V power outlet to juice up your favorite gadgets or small appliances while away from home.

Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Plentiful Convenience & Tech Features

Standard features for the 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition include an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa/Bluetooth connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, USB charging ports, a backup camera, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power driver’s seat, and all-weather floor liners. You don’t get leather seats in the Tacoma Trail Edition, but you get black fabric upholstery with tan stitching.

Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)

We wish Toyota came up with a better name for its active safety package, but TSS-P or Toyota Safety Sense P is standard for the Tacoma Trail Edition, nevertheless. The package includes high-speed dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, and a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. Other safety kit includes stability and traction control, brake assist, anti-lock brakes, six airbags, and active head restraints.

Toyota Tacoma Warranty

All Toyota Tacomas have a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you do a lot of driving, it makes sense to consider a Toyota extended warranty. This comprehensive guide will help you make an informed decision.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 is arriving at dealerships this fall. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we reckon the MSRP to start under $40,000. This free and easy search tool* will help you get the best price on a new Tacoma, regardless of trim level. You can see dealer inventory in your area and what Tacoma trucks are selling for through that tool. We also trust Rydeshopper in helping you find the best deals on a new Toyota Tacoma. Rydeshopper is a neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

