2022 Range Rover: Fortifying Rugged Luxury With Blazing New Tech

The fifth-generation 2022 Range Rover is Land Rover’s first all-new Rangie in a decade. It may not be evident at first glance, but the new Range Rover is slightly wider, longer, and taller than the outgoing fourth-gen version. However, the styling is more straightforward and more rounded than ever before. It has an aura of modernity and class-leading prestige that other luxury SUVs can only dream about – unless the SUV is wearing a Bentley or Rolls-Royce badge, that is.

Setting The Stage

No other vehicle in recent memory has transcended the boundaries of agriculture and peerless luxury more than the Range Rover. A few from the East – Toyota Land Cruiser and Mitsubishi Pajero, thank you very much – managed to do the same, but none had the aristocratic presence of a Range Rover.

No doubt, the 2022 Range Rover is a beauty. And based on the outgoing model, we’re pretty sure the tech features will require a full year of learning to comprehend, but our interest is in what’s underneath the new Range Rover’s svelte body panels. We’re talking about the all-new MLA-Flex body architecture, which now offers the flexibility to adapt a standard or long-wheelbase version with seating for up to seven, the first in the Range Rover’s cherished history.

However, it’s not the seven-seat capability that got our attention, either. You see, Jaguar and Land Rover’s MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) was originally for all-electric, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles. It was supposed to debut in the all-electric Jaguar XJ until Jag decided to scrap the idea in early 2021. Hence the reason why the new Range Rover has an entry-level hybrid powertrain, with plans of releasing a plug-in hybrid version by 2023.

If you’re catching our drift, all signs point to an all-electric Range Rover. And Land Rover has officially confirmed an all-electric model is joining the lineup in 2024. “The new Range Rover is a superb manifestation of our vision to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles for the most discerning of customers,” said Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer, Jaguar Land Rover. “It writes the next chapter in the unique story of pioneering innovation that has been a Range Rover hallmark for more than 50 years.”

MLA-Flex Body Architecture. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

2022 Range Rover: Trim Models & Powertrain

The 2022 Range Rover is available in SE and Autobiography trims, but there’s a limited-edition First Edition model to be sold throughout the 2022 Range Rover’s first year of production. The base model gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, good for 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque. Higher trim models get a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque. There’s no more diesel, and you can’t get a mild-hybrid V8 version.

If you want a greener Range Rover, don’t despair. Land Rover claims a plug-in hybrid with 434 horsepower will arrive in 2023, offering up to 62 miles of all-electric range. You can also wait for the Range Rover EV in 2024. Still, we’re more interested in the high-performance SV model coming soon, possibly motivated by a more powerful twin-turbo V8 from the BMW M5, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Mouth-Watering Technology

As expected, the 2022 Range Rover is a showcase of blazing new tech features. For starters, it has electric all-wheel steering to give it a turning circle of only 36 feet, the smallest of any Land Rover vehicle. And similar to other rear-wheel steering systems from Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the Range Rover’s rear wheels will turn in the same direction as the front wheels at higher speeds to optimize handling and stability.

Furthermore, the 2022 Range Rover receives a fully independent air suspension with air springs and twin-valve dampers, taking digital orders from Land Rover’s in-house Adaptive Dynamics control software. It also has intelligent all-wheel drive with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) that monitors grip levels and driver inputs up to 100 times per second, enabling the perfect torque distribution between the front and rear wheels to optimize traction.

When the going gets rough, all 2022 Range Rovers have an active locking rear differential with Terrain Response 2. The system has six driving modes to make mincemeat of challenging terrains like gravel, snow, mud, grass, sand, and virtually everything you can throw at it.

In addition, the new Range Rover’s electronic control modules have software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates. Standard tech features include wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Also standard is Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 13.1-inch curved floating touchscreen display and a 13.7-inch interactive driver display with high-definition graphics.

2022 Range Rover interior layout. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Unflappable Luxury

The Range Rover has always been one of the most luxurious SUVs in the biz, and the new one is no exception. For the first time, the 2022 Range Rover is available in a five-seat long-wheelbase model, while the interior is resplendent in the finest metals, ceramics, mosaic marquetry, sustainable non-leather Ultrafabrics, or the softest near-aniline leather.

And before we forget, the 2022 Range Rover still has a split opening tailgate. Nearly every aspect of the new Range Rover is open for customization, so you can essentially specify the materials, color combinations, and equipment to your liking. “With more choice than ever before, our customers will be able to create a new Range Rover SV that genuinely reflects their personality, their dreams, their desires,” said Michael Van Der Sande, Managing Director, Special Vehicle Operations.

2022 Range Rover: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Range Rover will arrive at U.S. dealerships this coming spring. Base prices start at $104,000 for the Range Rover P400 SE. By contrast, the limited-edition Range Rover P530 First Edition LWB trim, at the top of the model lineup, starts at $163,500.

Photos & Source: Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

