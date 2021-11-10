2022 Nissan Sentra: Trim Levels, New Packages, Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Nissan Sentra hasn’t changed a ton when compared to the 2021 model, but there is a new Midnight Edition and All-Weather package available this time around. Otherwise, the Sentra soldiers on as a compact sedan with an impressive resume. The little Sentra was a 2021 North American Car of the Year finalist, one of Autotrader’s “10 Great Cars for Recent College Grads 2021,” and AutoPacific’s “2021 Most Satisfying Mainstream Compact Car.”

Nissan Sentra: What’s New For 2022?

A Midnight Edition Package ($695) is available for the Sentra SR. The package dresses the Sentra up with a black V-motion grille, rear spoiler and rear diffuser, black exterior badging, and black 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

Likewise, a new All-Weather Package ($590) is available for the Sentra SV. Perfect for the winter months, the package adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a remote start.

Engine & Fuel Economy

Under the hood of the 2022 Nissan Sentra is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is married to an Xtronic transmission with a “D-Mode Step Shift” program that simulates shifts (Nissan’s Xtronic is a Continuously Variable Transmission (or CVT), hence the simulated shifts). Among the benefits of a CVT is fuel economy, a strong point for the 2022 Sentra.

S and SV trim levels hold an EPA rating of 29/39 city/highway and 33 combined. The SR is slightly less at 28/37 city/highway and 32 combined. The 2022 Nissan Sentra is front-wheel drive (all-wheel drive is not available).

2022 Nissan Sentra. Photo: Nissan North America.

Ride & Handling

According to Nissan, the 2022 Sentra should be a joy to drive. A MacPherson strut front suspension, an independent rear suspension, and twin-tube shock absorbers at all four corners help keep the Sentra planted and stable. The electronic power steering system should make the Sentra a snap to maneuver around town.

The Sentra is also standard with Nissan’s Intelligent Trace Control system. As described by Nissan, the system employs high-response brake actuators to lightly brake the inside front wheels during cornering (as required) to increase yaw-moment. The result? According to Nissan, better handling, stability, and ride comfort. Not bad for a little car like the Sentra!

2022 Nissan Sentra Interior

Standard tech features include a 4.2-inch multi-information driver’s display and a seven-inch color touchscreen compatible with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. A seven-inch digital “Advanced Drive-Assist Display” is available. It’s paired to a “floating” eight-inch center touchscreen display.

Standard is an AM/FM radio with four speakers and a USB connection port (Type A) for compatible devices. SV and SR trim levels add two front USB ports (one Type A, one Type C) and one charge-only USB port (Type A) at the rear of the center console.

2022 Nissan Sentra interior layout. Photo: Nissan North America.

2022 Nissan Sentra Trim Levels

The Sentra is available in three trim levels: S, SV, and SR. Here is a quick rundown of each. The starting MSRP figures already include the $975 destination charge.

Sentra S

The S is standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Starting MSRP: $20,485

Sentra SV

The SV comes with 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, all-season tires (205/60R16), NissanConnect with an eight-inch color touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, adaptive cruise control, and upgraded cloth seats.

Starting MSRP: $21,545

The SV Premium Package ($1,860) adds 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, power moonroof with tilt, quilted leather-appointed seats, a six-way power driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar, and a leather shift knob.

Sentra SR

The SR is standard with 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, all-season tires (215/45R18), a dark chrome V-motion grille, rear spoiler, lower body side sill extensions, and a sport cloth interior with orange contrast stitching. LED headlights, fog lights, and daytime running lights are standard as well.

Starting MSRP: $23,075

The SR is available with a handful of two-tone exterior paint combinations: Gun Metallic/Super Black, Aspen White TriCoat/Super Black (premium color), Monarch Orange Metallic/Super Black (premium color), and Electric Blue Metallic/Super Black.

The SR Premium Package ($2,470) adds a power moonroof with tilt, heated steering wheel, heated front seats, Prima-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, a six-way power driver’s seat with two-way power lumbar, and illuminated vanity mirrors. Upgraded tech features in the SR Premium package include the eight-speaker Bose stereo, an around-view monitor, Wi-Fi hotspot, and NissanConnect Services.

Standard Safety Features

Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 is standard on all 2022 Sentra models. The advanced safety package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high beam assist, and automatic rear braking.

Standard airbags include dual-stage supplemental front airbags with seat belt and occupant classification sensors; roof-mounted curtain side-impact supplemental airbags with a rollover sensor for occupant head protection; driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags; rear passenger seat-mounted side-impact supplemental airbags; and driver and front passenger knee airbags.

Factory Warranty Coverage

Every new Sentra comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and five years, 60,000 miles worth of powertrain coverage. There are options available to extend the factory warranty if you feel so inclined. Before you make a decision, see this helpful guide first.

2022 Nissan Sentra rear profile. Photo: Nissan North America.

Getting The Best Deal

Photos & Source: Nissan North America.

