2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: New Diesel Engine, AWD Capability & Innovative Speed Delivery Doors

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is just as cool as any supercar or performance car. Now, before you storm Automoblog editor-in-chief Carl Anthony’s home office in Detroit with torches and pitchforks in hand, hear me out. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has been roaming U.S. roads since 2001. Back in those days, Sprinter vans are also known as Dodges or Freightliners. No matter the name, full-size cargo vans are more than just boxes on wheels, and we love them to bits. Just as much as we do muscle and performance cars!

You might think of pickup trucks as the driving force of the industrial and commercial revolution. Still, cargo vans like the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Ram ProMaster, and Ford Transit are pretty much the backbone of any burgeoning economy. Available in a bewildering array of sizes, body styles, and customization options, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter leads the way with a slew of innovative features.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: What’s New?

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is more of the same. The Sprinter’s higher base price is not for everyone, but it’s the most refined vehicle in its class, beating aforementioned competitors like the Ford Transit, Chevy Express, and even the Ram ProMaster in the “comfortable as a daily driver” department.

New for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the three-pointed star’s OM 654 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel with a cast aluminum block and Nanoslide cylinder walls. While this engine was previously only available in European Sprinters with rear-wheel drive, it is now available in America across all versions and body styles, including all-wheel drive models.

The new diesel will come in four versions with 114, 150, 170, and 190 horsepower, but Mercedes-Benz claims the exact U.S. specs remain forthcoming. If Mercedes decides to bring in the 190-horsepower version of its 2.0-liter diesel engine, it will have more power than the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 from the outgoing Sprinter 3500 and 4500.

New All-Wheel Drivetrain

Compared to the outgoing Sprinter’s all-wheel drivetrain, the 2022 Sprinter has a new torque-on-demand AWD system. The old version feeds 35 percent of the engine’s torque to the front and 65 percent to the rear when engaging 4×4 mode. In contrast, the new 4WD system has fully variable torque distribution thanks to an electronic multiplate clutch in the transfer case.

In everyday driving, the Sprinter is rear-wheel drive. But as the AWD system detects wheel spin, the multiplate clutch engages the front axle to improve grip, and it does so without driver intervention. According to Mercedes-Benz, the Sprinter’s new AWD system is more comfortable and is quieter than before.

Innovative Speed Delivery Door

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is available with a new Speed Delivery Door instead of conventional rear sliding doors. The system comprises of sensors and double swiveling glass doors on the passenger side of the vehicle. The sensors can detect the driver entering the rear load compartment from the driver’s seat, and the system unlocks and opens the doors automatically.

Upon stepping out, the system shuts the doors automatically and locks the vehicle for better security. It also has a manual mode to leave the doors open when loading or unloading oversized cargo. And since the speed delivery doors are transparent glass, the driver has a better view of the surrounding areas and pavement before stepping out of the vehicle, significantly reducing the risk of accidents with cyclists and pedestrians.

2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Availability

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter will arrive at showrooms near the end of 2021. Mercedes will announce pricing and other specs closer to the intended launch date. For reference, the outgoing Sprinter 1500 had base prices at around $43,000.

