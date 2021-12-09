2022 Mazda3 Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels & New Carbon Edition Variant

There are no significant mechanical or aesthetic changes to the 2022 Mazda3. It remains among a few vehicles to offer a genuinely sporty driving feel with no penalties to luxury and refinement. Despite losing its independent rear suspension (a hallmark of the third-gen Mazda3 with Skyactiv technology) in favor of torsion beams, the 3 will give other compacts like the new Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra a serious run for cash.

2022 Mazda3: What’s New?

Depending on the trim model, the 2022 Mazda3 remains available as a sedan or hatchback and with standard front-wheel drive or an available all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). Also new is a Carbon Edition variant that slots between the Preferred and Premium trims. Base prices start at $27,415 (sedan) and $28,415 (hatchback).

Unlike the base model Mazda3, the Carbon Edition has a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-banger pumping out 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque, turning the front wheels courtesy of a six-speed automatic. However, AWD is not available for the Carbon Edition Mazda3.

What it does have is a bevy of premium equipment like black 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12-speaker Bose audio system (with aluminum speaker grilles), gloss black mirror caps, and a red leather interior. Exclusive to the Mazda3 Carbon Edition is that sinister-looking Polymetal Gray Paint.

2022 Mazda3 Trim Levels & Pricing

Unlike the 2021 model, the 2022 Mazda3 is available in three main trim variants: 2.0, 2.5 S, and 2.5 Turbo. The Select, Preferred, and Premium packages are available for the 2.5 S variant, while the 2.5 Turbo receives a Premium Plus package with standard AWD. Here’s a breakdown of each trim level and package option.

The MSRP figures below include the $1,015 destination fee (take advantage of our free and easy search tools* to get the best price in your area on a new Mazda3).

2022 Mazda3 Sedan (right) and Hatchback (left). Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda3 2.0

The base Mazda3 2.0 starts at $21,815 and is only available as a sedan. It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 155 horsepower and 150 lb-ft. of torque. The engine has a six-speed automatic transmission with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus turning the front wheels. AWD is not available in this trim variant.

Standard equipment in the Mazda3 2.0 includes an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Bluetooth connectivity, remote keyless illuminated entry, push-button start, an eight-speaker audio system, automatic on/off LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, two USB ports, 16-inch wheels, and a rearview camera.

All trim variants of the 2022 Mazda3 come with i-Activesense driving aids like radar cruise control, intelligent brake support, lane departure warning with lane-keeping assist, high beam control, and driver attention alert. You get more high-tech safety features as you climb the trim ladder.

Mazda3 2.5 S

The Mazda3 2.5 S has a bigger 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G four-cylinder engine generating 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque. The 2.5 S is available in FWD as a sedan ($22,765) or hatchback ($23,765) and has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on top of all the features you’ll find in the base Mazda3 2.0.

Mazda3 2.5 S Select

The Mazda3 2.5 S Select only has FWD but is available as a sedan ($24,115) or hatchback ($23,765). It has more premium features like black leatherette seats, a steering wheel and shift knob wrapped in genuine cowhide, dual-zone auto climate control, and 18-inch alloy wheels in gray (hatchback) or silver (sedan). It also has more driving aids like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an advanced keyless entry system.

Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred

The Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred is available with AWD and starts at $27,165 (sedan) and $28,165 (hatchback). Of course, the Preferred trim can be yours with FWD starting at $25,765 and $26,765 for the sedan and hatchback, respectively. It also comes with more standard features like a power moonroof, an eight-way power driver’s seat with power lumbar and memory settings, a gloss black front grille, and black or greige leatherette seats.

Mazda3 2.5 S Premium

The Premium trim is home to an array of standard features like a heads-up display, a 12-speaker Bose audio system with Sirius XM, navigation, 19-inch black alloy wheels, leather upholstery, and adaptive headlights.

The Mazda3 2.5 S Premium is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, but only in the hatchback body style with FWD ($29,365). But if you don’t like driving a stick, the Premium is offered with the six-speed automatic for both sedan and hatchback body styles and with either FWD or AWD.

Mazda3 2.5 Turbo

The Turbo trim unlocks Mazda’s peppy 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. The little mill pumps out 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on premium 93 octane fuel (the engine produces 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque on a diet of regular 87 octane gas). The Turbo has standard AWD and is not available with FWD. It has the same level of equipment as the 2.5 S Premium trim minus the navigation system and leather seats.

In return, it has black or greige leatherette seats, gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels, bigger tailpipes, unique “TURBO” badging, heated mirrors, and a leather-wrapped tiller with paddle shifters. In addition, the Polymetal Gray paint is available as a premium paint option for the 2.5 Turbo. Prices start at $31,565 (sedan) and $32,565 (hatchback).

Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus

The range-topping Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus has standard AWD, navigation, a gloss black aero body kit, and black or red leather seats. It also comes with more i-Activesense safety features like rear cross-traffic braking, smart brake support-reverse, traffic jam assist, and a 360-degree surround-view monitor.

Base prices for the 2022 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus begin at $34,115 for the sedan and $34,400 for the hatchback.

2022 Mazda3 Warranty Information

Every new Mazda has a three-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. You might need additional coverage if you do a lot of driving. This free and helpful guide about Mazda’s extended warranty will shed some light on the topic if you have additional questions.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.

