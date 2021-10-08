2022 Maserati Lineup Overview: New Trim Models for Ghibli, Levante & Quattroporte

Maserati’s updated 2022 vehicle lineup arrives at U.S. dealerships this month (October 2021). The Italian automaker is introducing new trim models of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante, with each having that unmistakable Maserati DNA. Standard across the all-new GT, Modena, and Trofeo trim models is a new Maserati logo on the hood (pioneered in the MC20 supercar), a new Trident logo on the C-pillar, and a new rear script lettering.

2022 Maserati GT Trim

Maserati claims the new GT trim “embodies the brand’s more urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit” and is ideal for fashion-conscious individuals. The Ghibli GT and Quattroporte GT have 19-inch alloy wheels, while Levante GT has larger 20-inch rims. The GT also gets chrome exterior accents, leather comfort seats, dark mirror trim (Ghibli GT), black piano trim (Levante GT), and Radica wood trim for the Quattroporte GT.

All Maserati GT trims have a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 345 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a ZF eight-speed automatic with a limited-slip differential are also standard.

2022 Maserati Modena Trim

The Northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna is home to the city of Modena, the breeding grounds of the most exotic machinery on Earth such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Pagani, and yes, Maserati. Naturally, Maserati’s new Modena trim is all about aggressive and sporty styling.

The Modena has redesigned sport bumpers with Piano Black inserts, 19-inch alloy wheels (Ghibli and Quattroporte), 20-inch rims (Levante Modena), and black piano interior trimmings. The Ghibli Modena, Quattroporte Modena, and Levante Modena all have a high-horsepower version of the twin-turbo V6 engine from the GT trim, pumping out 424 horsepower and 428 lb-ft. of torque.

However, the Levante gets a Modena S trim that includes a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged Ferrari V8 engine with 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft. of torque, same as the outgoing Levante GTS. Also standard in the 2022 Maserati Levante Modena S is a new driver assistance package that adds active driving assist and a slew of black accents courtesy of Maserati’s Nerissimo Package.

2022 Maserati Trofeo Trim

Consider the Trofeo trim and its standard 580-horsepower twin-turbo V8 motor if you want a mighty powerful and soulful Maserati. The automaker says the Trofeo is the ultimate in road-going performance without penalizing comfort, a bit of an oxymoron for lack of a better word.

Standard for all Maserati Trofeos is a carbon-fiber exterior trim, red brake calipers, Trofeo logos on the seat headrests, and sport seats wrapped in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather. The Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo have 21-inch alloy wheels, while Levante Trofeo has bigger 22-inch rollers.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing and other specifics remain forthcoming, but all 2022 Maserati GT, Modena, and Trofeo models for the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte are available to order beginning October 2021. If you’re in the market for a new Maserati, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price. That tool will also help you find the invoice price, which is a good starting point to negotiate the cost of any new Maserati.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Maserati S.p.A.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.