2022 Lexus RX 350 & 450h: Trim Levels, Safety Features, Pricing Info & More

Fresh from new exterior and interior updates less than two years ago, the 2022 Lexus RX 350 and 450h are arriving with a few minor changes. The biggest news is the continuation of the Black Line Special Edition, now standard with the Premium Package that adds new black wheels and a host of darkened exterior trim pieces.

2022 Lexus RX 350 & 450h: What’s New?

Well, not a lot. Why mess up a good thing, right? The Lexus RX 350 and 450h hybrid are among Toyota’s top sellers in this SUV-crazy market, impressive given the current fourth-gen RX has been in production since 2015.

Colors & Fog Lamps

For 2022, the Lexus RX 350 and 450h receive new Iridium and Cloudburst Gray paint options and new fog lights as standalone options. Why fog lights are not standard on a top-selling luxury crossover is beyond us, but that’s what you get.

Third Row Version

If you need more room for passengers, the Lexus RX 350L or the RX 450hL will offer a third row. The “L” designation means the vehicle has a longer wheelbase to account for the third row. According to Lexus, both the front and rear stabilizer bars are hollow to reduce weight, yet their thicker diameters and reinforced bushings help minimize body roll and improve steering response. Lexus goes onto say the shock absorbers of the L models work with the stiffer roll bars. Meanwhile, upgraded dampers feature a new friction control device that helps soften the ride.

Indeed, we can confirm the quiet and comfortable ride of the vehicle, having experienced it ourselves with the 2020 model.

Engine & Powertrain

The 2022 Lexus RX 350 has the same silky-smooth 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with 295 horsepower and 267 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional. Both drivetrains have an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Lexus RX 450h has the same gas-fed 3.5-liter V6 and three electric motors. All-wheel drive is standard (front-wheel drive is not available) along with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The RX 450h churns out 308 horsepower, plenty enough for a midsize luxury crossover.

2022 Lexus RX 450h. Photo: Lexus.

F Sport Package

If you like a sportier-looking Lexus RX, check out the F Sport package, which adds aluminum pedals, a bespoke steering wheel and shift knob, custom front and rear bumpers, front sport seats, LED lighting, aluminum interior trim, and 20-inch wheels. Other goodies include sportier dampers, LED ambient lighting, memory settings for the steering wheel and seat adjustments, and aluminum scuff plates.

If you want more, the F Sport Handling Package adds adaptive variable suspension with a vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) system, electric sport power steering, heated and ventilated seats, and a moonroof.

Lexus RX Black Line Special Edition

Last year, Lexus allotted 1,000 RX Black Line units for American buyers – 750 units for the RX 350 and 250 units for the RX 450h. But for 2022, Lexus is allocating 2,500 units of the RX Black Line due to popular demand. The RX 350 Black Line is now limited to 2,100 units, while the RX 450h Black Line is limited to 400 units (available units are also limited for the L variants as well).

If you choose the Black Line, you also get the Premium Package as standard. This includes custom 20-inch black wheels, black lug nuts, a black spindle grille, a blacked-out lower front bumper, and black side mirrors. Other features include a power driver’s seat with memory settings, and a power-adjustable tiller, among many others.

Inside, the Black Line package adds black open-pore wood trim, black floor mats, black NuLuxe upholstery with light gray stitching, and a black cargo mat. In addition, both the 2022 Lexus RX 350 and 450h Black Line are available in two paint colors: Eminent White Pearl and Caviar. Additional standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, and an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa connectivity.



2022 Lexus RX 350 Black Line Special Edition (right) and RX 450h Black Line Special Edition (left).

Advanced Safety Features

No modern luxury crossover stands a chance of competing with other stalwarts without a comprehensive lineup of advanced safety tech. The 2022 Lexus RX 350 and 450h come standard with the Lexus Safety System 2.0 (LSS 2.0). The package has blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, dynamic radar cruise control, lane-keeping assist, road sign assist, pre-collision braking, and cyclist detection.

Lexus Warranty

All Lexus vehicles come with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you do a lot of driving, a Lexus extended warranty might be worth considering. This comprehensive guide to Lexus extended warranties will point you in the right direction.

2022 Lexus RX 350 & 450h Pricing

Here is a list of pricing by trim level for the 2022 Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h. The figures below already include the $1,075 destination and handling fee.

RX 350: $46,395 (FWD) / $47,795 (AWD)

$46,395 (FWD) / $47,795 (AWD) RX 350 F Sport: $49,875 (FWD) / $51,275 (AWD)

$49,875 (FWD) / $51,275 (AWD) RX 350L: $49,225 (FWD) / $50,625 (AWD)

RX 450h AWD: $49,095

$49,095 RX 450h F Sport AWD: $52,575

$52,575 RX 450hL AWD: $55,485

RX 350 Black Line Special Edition: $50,525 (FWD) / $51,925 (AWD)

$50,525 (FWD) / $51,925 (AWD) RX 350L Black Line Special Edition: $53,880 (FWD) / $55,005 (AWD)

RX 450h AWD Black Line Special Edition: $53,500

$53,500 RX 450hL AWD Black Line Special Edition: $55,965

Getting The Best Deal

When it comes to getting the best price on any new Lexus SUV, we trust Rydeshopper, a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory in your area. Rydeshopper will help you compare prices and see which dealers are offering the best discounts and incentives.

While you are shopping for a vehicle, regardless of make or model, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price. This helpful guide explains more about how to go about that when shopping for a new vehicle.

Photos & Source: Lexus.

