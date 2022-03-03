2022 Kia Telluride Overview: Trim Levels, New Features, Pricing & More

The award-winning and best-selling 2022 Kia Telluride is currently the darling of the crowd. It’s a top-notch family SUV combining good looks, seating for up to eight adults, luxury-car levels of refinement, acceptable off-road performance, and an affordable price. It seems buyers can’t get enough of the Telluride as Kia reported a 68 percent increase in year-on-year sales for its newest SUV as of June 2021.

Like its Hyundai Palisade stablemate, Telluride has a unibody architecture based on the modified underpinnings of a Kia Sorento. But unlike Hyundai’s Palisade, the Telluride is not sold in its South Korean home market, making it an exclusive model for North American buyers. It remains a top-rated choice for a stylish, comfortable, and luxurious family hauler in the same mold as the VW Atlas or Honda Pilot.

2022 Kia Telluride: What’s New?

Not a lot has changed for the 2022 Kia Telluride. But since the competition is not resting on their laurels, Kia has updated the Telluride with a standard 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic climate control, and a new navigation system with semi-autonomous active cruise control. Kia’s new logo is front and center, while a new TELLURIDE script appears on the rear liftgate.

2022 Kia Telluride. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Trim Levels & Standard Features

The 2022 Kia Telluride is available in four main trim variants: LX, S, EX, and SX. The Telluride comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6 engine pumping out 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, while all-wheel drive (AWD) is a $2,000 option across the board.

Nevertheless, an eight-speed automatic gearbox is standard on both drivetrains. The Telluride can tow up to 5,000 lbs. and offers eight inches of ground clearance. It’s not the best family SUV for towing heavy loads or hardcore off-roading, but the Telluride feels like a true luxury SUV without the high MSRP.

All Kia Tellurides are brimming with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and forward collision mitigation.

Telluride LX

The base Telluride LX comes well-equipped with 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear automatic climate control, faux leather upholstery, keyless entry, push-button start, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

Telluride S

The Telluride S starts with all the goodies from the base LX but adds a sunroof, roof rails, unique 20-inch wheels, a power driver’s seat, second-row captain’s chairs (reducing the seating capacity to seven), and wireless smartphone charging.

Telluride EX

The Telluride EX has 18-inch wheels, second-row bench seats (increasing the seating capacity to eight), genuine cowhide upholstery, ventilated front seats, power-folding side mirrors, a hands-free liftgate, window sunshades for the second row, acoustic glass for the front door windows, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. You can add the EX Premium Package to get those luscious 20-inch alloys, LED headlights, and second-row captain’s chairs.

Telluride SX

The Telluride SX builds upon the standard goodies you get from the EX trim but adds a seven-inch LCD instrument display, a power driver’s seat with memory settings, a dual sunroof, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system with 10 speakers. The SX also gets more driving aids like a surround-view camera and blind-spot monitoring. In addition, the Telluride Nightfall package is optional on the EX and SX.

Meanwhile, the SX Prestige Package throws in supple leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated second-row seats, interior ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and more.

2022 Kia Telluride interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Telluride Warranty

New Kia vehicles have the best warranties in the industry, and the Telluride is no exception. All Tellurides leave the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you are concerned about long-term maintenance costs, an extended warranty may provide you with some extra peace of mind. This helpful guide will give you more insight into Kia extended warranties and whether or not they are suitable for you.

2022 Kia Telluride: Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Kia Telluride is available to order now. Base prices start at $34,345 for the Telluride SX and $36,845 for the S variant. Meanwhile, the Telluride EX and SX begin at $39,345 and $44,245, respectively. Those MSRP figures already include the $1,225 destination fee.

The new Kia Telluride is a popular vehicle, but still, it’s essential to research your purchase before taking the plunge. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Telluride. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, one of the best starting points for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

