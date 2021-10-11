2022 Kia Forte Overview: Trim Levels, Fuel Economy, Safety Features & More

The 2022 Kia Forte is coming to town with a nice array of updates for the new model year. In addition to new exterior updates and more interior tech, the 2022 Forte will offer a range of advanced safety features. And if you want a snappier engine, the GT trim level will deliver!

In this article, we will quickly cover the high points of the 2022 Kia Forte.

2022 Kia Forte Trim Levels

The Forte is available in four trim levels: FE, LXS, GT-Line, and GT. The EX model was discontinued and replaced by the GT-Line Sport Premium package. Other new package offerings across the model range include the LXS Technology, GT-Line Technology, and GT Technology, each with a unique combination of features.

The GT-Line is quite stylish, complete with 17-inch wheels, unique exterior design elements, LED fog lights, sport cloth seats, a 10.25-inch navigation touchscreen, and a safety feature called Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist.

2022 Kia Forte. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the FE, LXS, and GT-Line is a 2.0-liter MPI I-4 engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. torque. The engine is attached to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to help with fuel efficiency. The entry-level FE trim achieves an EPA rating of 35 in the city and 41 on the highway.

The Forte GT is standard with a turbocharged 1.6-liter GDI I-4 engine if you are looking for more pep in your step. The little turbo cranks out 201 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. torque. Two transmission options are available: a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) or a six-speed manual. As fun as the manual would be to drive, it will come at the cost of fuel efficiency.

Fuel Economy Chart

Trim Level Engine & Transmission City Highway Combined FE 2.0-liter turbo / CVT 31 41 35 LXS & GT-Line 2.0-liter turbo / CVT 29 39 33 GT 1.6-liter turbo / DCT 27 35 30 GT 1.6-liter turbo / Manual 22 31 26

Exterior Design & Interior Tech

New exterior updates for the 2022 Kia Forte include sleeker headlight designs, revised front and rear bumpers, trunk spoiler, and the next generation of Kia’s famous “tiger-nose” grille. The LXS and GT-Line offer new 16-inch and 17-inch dark metal gray alloy wheel designs. Likewise, the GT and GT-Line have fog lights that are integrated into the air-intake grille.

The Forte’s center console can be equipped with a newly available electronic parking brake with an “Auto Hold” feature. SynTex synthetic leather and a rear USB charger are both available.

2022 Kia Forte Safety Features

The new Forte is standard or available with a number of different advanced safety systems. Here is a brief description:

Standard Lane Following Assist: Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the Forte in the center of the lane.

Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the Forte in the center of the lane. Standard Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist: Helps prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or pedestrian is detected in front.

Helps prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle or pedestrian is detected in front. Available Highway Driving Assist: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and help to maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front.

Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and help to maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front. Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve: Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed before upcoming curves.

Leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle’s speed before upcoming curves. Available Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Zone: Uses the navigation system to lower vehicle speed to adapt to changing speed limits on the highway.

Uses the navigation system to lower vehicle speed to adapt to changing speed limits on the highway. Available Safe Exit Warning: Alerts the driver or passengers of certain potential hazards approaching from behind when exiting the vehicle.

Alerts the driver or passengers of certain potential hazards approaching from behind when exiting the vehicle. Available Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist: This system can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane under certain conditions. When another car is “seen” in the blind spot, the Forte brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return you to your lane.

This system can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane under certain conditions. When another car is “seen” in the blind spot, the Forte brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return you to your lane. Available Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist: Helps the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist is detected in front.

Helps the driver when braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions if a vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist is detected in front. Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist: Helps detect most approaching cross-traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross-traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and may apply the brakes.

2022 Kia Forte interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Kia Factory Warranty

All Kia vehicles come with a 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, a five-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty, and a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty for added peace of mind. Our full review of Kia’s warranty coverage will help you better understand what is and isn’t covered.

2022 Kia Forte: Pricing & Availability

At the time of this writing, Kia has not announced the exact pricing for the 2022 Forte. Currently, the 2021 FE starts just shy of $18,000 (and we don’t expect the starting MSRP for the 2022 Forte to jump that much).

When the 2022 Kia Forte is available, this free and easy search tool* will show you which Kia dealers in your area are offering the best price. That tool will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.