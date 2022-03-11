2022 Hyundai Santa Fe: Pricing, Standard Features, New Plug-In Hybrid & XRT Trim

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe remains a solid choice if you are shopping for a five-seat, midsize crossover. The Santa Fe even received an all-new hybrid model in 2021 with standard all-wheel drive, a 226-horsepower gasoline-hybrid powertrain, and up to 76 MPGe.

The Santa Fe rates highly for its lengthy warranty and affordable base price, but it also happens to be a nice-driving family crossover. “I had driven the smaller Venue and the larger Palisade, and while each is nice in their own way, the Santa Fe feels more refined than both,” said Automoblog Managing Editor Carl Anthony, after reviewing the 2020 Santa Fe. “It’s the perfect middle ground in Hyundai’s SUV lineup.”

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe: What’s New?

For 2022, the Santa Fe has a new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model and an off-road-ready XRT trim with rugged styling upgrades. The Santa Fe PHEV has a 260-horsepower hybrid powertrain and a larger battery pack to deliver 31miles of all-electric range. The Santa Fe PHEV will initially arrive in California, Connecticut, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Hyundai Santa Fe Powertrain Options

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is standard with a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine pumping out 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. Higher trim models receive a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-banger with 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. All Santa Fes have an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional across all trim variants.

Meanwhile, the Santa Fe Hybrid has a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder gas engine and a hybrid system that produces a combined 226 horsepower. The Santa Fe PHEV has the same hybrid powertrain except for a larger battery pack. Both the hybrid and PHEV variants share a newly-developed six-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard Safety Features

Every Hyundai Santa Fe has advanced driving aids like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, and driver attention warning.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Trim Levels

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is available in five trim models: SE, SEL, XRT, Limited, and Calligraphy. Below is a quick look at each trim level, along with the starting MSRP for each (which includes the $1,245 destination fee).

Santa Fe SE

The Hyundai Santa Fe SE gets a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated motor and an eight-speed automatic, the same engine you’ll find in the SEL and XRT trims. It comes with a generous heaping of standard equipment like LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, stain-resistant cloth upholstery, and four USB ports. The base Santa FE SE starts at $28,445.

Santa Fe SEL

The Hyundai Santa Fe SEL starts at $30,395. It has a power/heated driver’s seat, heated side mirrors, keyless entry, push-button start, wireless smartphone charging, and standard roof rails. Meanwhile, it has more high-tech safety features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rear-passenger safe exit system.

The Santa Fe SEL has optional Convenience and Premium packages that add more goodies. The former includes dual-zone climate control, a hands-free liftgate, and a digital instrument panel. The latter consists of a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, an upgraded Harman Kardon audio system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, among many others.

Santa Fe XRT

The Hyundai Santa Fe XRT starts at $33,695. It has bespoke XRT upgrades like custom 18-inch wheels, body-color door handles, roof rack cross rails, side steps, and black exterior accents. The XRT also has a matte black front grille and new lower bumper moldings.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Santa Fe Limited

The Hyundai Santa Fe Limited gets the Convenience and Premium packages from the SEL. It starts at $40,335, and it gets the potent turbocharged gas engine. It also has 19-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, a heated tiller, heated rear seats, updated LED headlights, and front/rear parking sensors. The Limited trim also receives more high-tech safety features like a surround-view camera, automated parking assist, and rain-sensing wipers.

Santa Fe Calligraphy

The range-topping Calligraphy starts at $42,355. It, too, has a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine and more luxury features like unique 20-inch wheels, premium leather upholstery with quilted stitching, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and a faux-suede headliner.

Santa Fe Hybrid & PHEV

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is available in Blue ($35,145), SEL Premium ($39,205), and Limited ($41,555) with similar equipment as the gas-only SE, SEL, and Limited trims. In addition, the Santa Fe PHEV is available in SEL Convenience ($40,745) and Limited ($46,755).

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai Warranty

Hyundai made a lasting mark in the American market by offering the best standard warranty in its class. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe leaves the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Hyundai extended warranties.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.

