2022 Hyundai Elantra Overview: Trim Levels, New High-Performance Model, Pricing Info & More

Fresh from a major redesign last year, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra recently bagged the North American Car of the Year award by the media jury of the North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year (NACTOY). Only two vehicles have won the prestigious trophy more than once – that distinction belongs to the Chevy Corvette and Honda Civic – and the second time’s a charm for the Elantra, having last won the honor in 2012.

Compact car buyers will have a lot to rave about with the 2022 Elantra. It’s now longer and wider than the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic, and it has the most extended wheelbase in its class save for the Mazda3. However, Elantra’s “Parametric Dynamic” styling idiom is not for everyone. Still, the sedan’s spirited vibe starts to make sense as you go for the performance-oriented N-Line and Elantra N.

2022 Hyundai Elantra: What’s New?

Not much is new with the 2022 Elantra after Hyundai debuted the all-new seventh-gen model last year. More exciting is the arrival of Elantra N, the first Elantra to wear the N badge. The 2022 Elantra remains available in a more powerful N Line configuration, but the Elantra N is now on top of Hyundai’s sport compact sedan hierarchy. If only the Mitsubishi Lancer were alive today, the Ralliart and Evolution models would have fair competition from South Korea.

Hyundai Elantra Powertrain Options

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra has a standard 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to the front wheels using a standard CVT automatic that Hyundai calls an IVT or Intelligent Variable Transmission.

Meanwhile, the Elantra N Line has a more potent 1.6-liter turbocharged gas engine with 201 horsepower, connected to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The range-topping Elantra N has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generating 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft. of torque. It doesn’t have a Super AWC all-wheel drivetrain like the Lancer Evo. Still, it does have an eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic (inherited from the Veloster N hot hatch) or a six-speed close-ratio manual transmission turning the front wheels.

The Elantra N rushes from zero to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds with the dual-clutch automatic, quick enough to run with the Honda Civic Type R and VW Golf R.

However, the Elantra Hybrid is the ticket if you would rather have efficiency over speed. The Elantra Hybrid is available in two trim levels, Blue and Limited, with the Blue model offering an EPA-estimated 53 mpg in the city, 56 on the highway, and 54 combined. The Elantra Hybrid is standard with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, a permanent-magnet electric motor powered by a lithium-ion-polymer battery, and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. Total system output is 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft. of torque.

2022 Hyundai Elantra Safety Features

All Elantras have a generous array of high-tech safety features like forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic rear braking, to name a few.

2022 Hyundai Elantra: Pricing & Trims Levels

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra is available in five trim variants: SE, SEL, Limited, N-Line, and N. In addition, the Elantra Hybrid is sold in Blue and Limited trims. The MSRP figures below are inclusive of the $1,045 delivery fee.

Elantra SE

The Elantra SE starts at $20,995 and shares the standard 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine with the SEL and Limited trims. The base SE has cloth upholstery, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a four-speaker audio system, dual USB ports, manual climate control, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat.

Elantra SEL

The Elantra SEL starts at $22,245 and has all the goodies from the base SE. However, it adds equipment upgrades like a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, and satellite radio.

The optional Convenience Package adds heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, adaptive cruise control, and a leather-wrapped tiller. Meanwhile, the Premium Package throws in an eight-speaker Bose audio system, a sunroof, LED headlights, LED taillights, dark chrome exterior accents, and a power driver’s seat.

Elantra Limited

The Elantra Limited starts at $26,745. It has leather seats, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and voice recognition, and rear parking sensors on top of the SEL’s optional luxury and convenience features.

Elantra Hybrid

The Elantra Hybrid is available in Blue and Limited trims. The former starts at $24,895 and has similar equipment as the Elantra SEL while adding heated front seats, LED taillights, and heated mirrors. On the other hand, the Hybrid Limited ($29,395) receives all the standard features from the Limited trim but adds ventilated front seats and memory settings for the driver’s seat.

Elantra N Line

What stands out the most about the N Line, when compared to its other Elantra brethren, is the fastback design. Starting at $25,395, the N Line is standard with a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, bespoke springs, sporty shock absorbers, a unique rear diffuser, leather-cloth combination seats, and metallic interior accents to mention a few.

Elantra N

The top dog Elantra N starts at $33,950 (manual) and $35,440 (automatic). It gets the 276-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo engine, 19-inch wheels, sporty brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, a variable sport exhaust system, adaptive dampers, a bespoke N steering wheel, and heavily-bolstered sport front seats, among many others.

Hyundai Elantra Warranty

All Hyundai Elantras leave the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The hybrid system and battery components of the Elantra Hybrid are covered for 10-years/100,000 miles as well. There are options available to extend the factory warranty of any new Hyundai. Before you decide, see this helpful guide first.

Getting The Best Deal

