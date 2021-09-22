2022 Genesis G80: Trim Levels, Tech & Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Genesis G80 has received a moderate price increase across the lineup. Still, it remains a stellar alternative to mega-buck German stalwarts like the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and the BMW 5 Series. The G80 had undergone a comprehensive nip-and-tuck for the 2021 model year, so the 2022 G80 remains fresh to the eyes.

2022 Genesis G80: What’s New?

New for 2022 is a G80 3.5T AWD Sport trim. As the name connotes, it has standard all-wheel drive and the more potent 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. It also includes exterior styling updates like a unique front fascia, a dark glossy chrome grille, and a wing-shaped 3D front bumper. Every 2022 G80 comes with a comprehensive package of ownership perks like scheduled maintenance with Service Valet, map updates, Genesis Connected Services, and more for three years or 60,000-miles (whichever comes first).

What Engine Does The 2022 Genesis G80 Have?

The Genesis G80 2.5T has a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 300 horsepower and a healthy 311 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to an eight-speed automatic that turns the rear wheels (RWD) or all four wheels (AWD). Meanwhile, the G80 3.5T has a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. of torque. It also gets an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a rear-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain.

2022 Genesis G80. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

2022 Genesis G80 Trim Levels

The 2022 Genesis G80 is available in Base, Advanced, and Prestige trim levels. The G80 3.5T gets a new Sport model as well. Here is a breakdown of each one.

G80 2.5T RWD

The 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T AWD has a dazzling lineup of standard luxury and tech features. It has variable rack-mounted electric power steering, hill assist control with brake assist, 18-inch alloy wheels, tire pressure monitoring, quad-LED headlights, LED taillights, power-folding mirrors, heated front seats, leatherette upholstery, and a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Connectivity features include a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB ports, a twelve-speaker audio system. For a base model vehicle, the 2.5T RWD has enough standard features to make your head spin.

Starting MSRP: $48,000

G80 2.5T RWD Advanced

The Genesis G80 2.5T RWD Advanced comes with the $4,600 Advanced Package. It throws in 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires, a Lexicon premium audio system with 21 speakers, matte wood trim, ventilated front seats, three-zone climate control, a panoramic roof, and power rear sunshades.

Starting MSRP: $52,600

G80 2.5T RWD Prestige

For an additional $4,300 more, you can get the Prestige Package. It has premium leather upholstery, power closing doors, wireless charging, an Ergo Motion driver’s seat, a surround-view and blind-spot monitor, remote parking assist, and a digital key.

Starting MSRP: $56,900

G80 2.5T AWD

The 2022 Genesis G80 2.5T AWD has all the great features from the RWD version. However, it adds heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel for good measure. The G80 2.5T AWD Advanced and 2.5T AWD Prestige has the same standard kit as the RWD’s Advanced and Prestige packages.

Starting MSRP: $51,150

G80 3.5T AWD Sport

New for 2022 is the Genesis G80 3.5T AWD Sport. It has a bespoke steering wheel, metal pedals, monobloc front brakes, electronic suspension with road preview, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, tri-zone climate control, a power trunk, power doors, a 21-speaker Lexicon audio system, and more.

Starting MSRP: $63,450

G80 3.5T AWD Sport Prestige

In this trim model, you get 20-inch wheels wrapped in all-season tires, Nappa leather seats, a microfiber headliner, a heads-up display, a 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster, rear-wheel steering, and sporty carbon-fiber trim. On the other hand, the Summer Tires package adds summer tires for the 20-inch wheels and all the features from the All-Season package.

Starting MSRP: $69,750 (all-season tires) or $70,250 (summer tires).

2022 Genesis G80 interior layout. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

2022 Genesis G80 Safety Features

The 2022 Genesis G80 has a generous array of standard safety features and driving aids. The list includes ten airbags, forward collision avoidance, evasive steering assist, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, smart cruise control, driver attention warning, Highway Driving Assist II, safe exit assist, and blind-spot collision avoidance, among many others.

Warranty Coverage

Every Genesis vehicle is covered by a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is one of the longest on the market. If you plan on driving your G80 more than usual, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you make a decision, see this comprehensive guide to Genesis extended warranties.

Getting The Best Deal

If you are in the market for a new G80, this free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers in your area are offering the best price. That tool will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is a good starting point for negotiations.

