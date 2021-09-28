2022 Chevy Tahoe & Suburban Quick Overview: Engine Specs, Interior Tech, Safety Features & More

The 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban will receive more of the good stuff for the new model year. This includes a host of tech and connectivity tools, additional standard safety features, and more powertrain options. New exterior colors across the lineup include Evergreen Gray Metallic, Auburn Metallic, and Dark Ash Metallic. According to Chevrolet, the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban are designed to provide plenty of capability and interior space for road trips both near and far.

“Chevrolet keeps innovating with these popular full-size SUVs, and it’s part of the formula that makes them segment leaders,” added Kelly MacDonald, director of Chevrolet Truck Marketing.

Tahoe vs. Suburban: Which One Is Better?

One common question people tend to ask is which one is right for them. Should they go for the Tahoe, or is there an advantage in having a Suburban? In this overview, we are covering the Tahoe and Suburban simultaneously, as many of the new updates for 2022 apply to both vehicles. For example, the interior technology is the same between the Tahoe and Suburban. And in terms of the powertrain, there are only marginal differences in fuel economy. That said, it might be best to consider what your daily driving habits are like.

“Suburban drivers tend to buy out of necessity because they have a large family that requires using the total seating capacity, or have a hobby that requires the full cargo space,” explained Monte Doran, Senior Manager, GM Canada Corporate and Internal Communications. “Tahoe drivers tend to have smaller families and only occasionally use the third row. But they still want the cargo capability and towing ability.”

There is also a slight price difference, which may influence your decision. The starting MSRP figures are not yet available for the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban, but the 2021 Tahoe starts at $49,600. By contrast, the 2021 Suburban starts at $52,300. We expect those figures to stay in that neighborhood for the 2022 models.

2022 Chevy Tahoe (top) and 2022 Chevy Suburban (bottom).

Engine & Powertrain Options

The 5.3 V8, an engine every Chevy fan will recognize, is standard for the Tahoe and Suburban LS, LT, Z71, RST, and Premier. The optional Duramax 3.0-liter turbo-diesel is available on all models except the Z71. The Duramax became an option for the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban, and we are glad to see it return for the 2022 model year. “The new Duramax engine is fuel-efficient, which you expect for a diesel, but it is also refined and fun to drive,” Doran added.

The 6.2 V8 returns to the Tahoe and Suburban lineup, complete with a dual exhaust system and GM’s Dynamic Fuel Management technology (i.e. cylinder shutdown). The 6.2 is standard for the High Country but available for RST, Z71, and Premier models.

Each engine is attached to a 10-speed automatic; an electronic limited-slip differential is available for the Z71. When taking a closer look at the charts below, you can see how almost everything is the same between the two vehicles, minus the negligible differences in fuel economy.

2022 Chevy Tahoe

Engine Horsepower Torque Fuel Economy 5.3 V8 355 383 lb-ft. 15/20 city/highway (2WD & 4WD) 6.2 V8 420 460 lb-ft. 14/20 city/highway: 2WD

13/19 city/highway: 4WD 3.0L Duramax 277 460 lb-ft. 21/28 city/highway: 2WD

20/26 city/highway: 4WD

The Tahoe’s max towing capacity is 8,400 lbs. when properly equipped (5.3 V8 with the NHT trailering package).

2022 Chevy Suburban

Engine Horsepower Torque Fuel Economy 5.3 V8 355 383 lb-ft. 15/20 city/highway: 2WD

15/19 city/highway: 4WD 6.2 V8 420 460 lb-ft. 14/20 city/highway: 2WD

13/19 city/highway: 4WD 3.0L Duramax 277 460 lb-ft. 21/27 city/highway: 2WD

20/26 city/highway: 4WD

The Suburban’s max towing capacity is 8,300 lbs. when properly equipped (5.3 V8 with the NHT trailering package).

Helpful Camera Views

To assist with towing, the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban offer up to 13 available camera angles. One of the most useful is Transparent Trailer View, which helps drivers virtually “see-through” a connected and compatible trailer. Additional views include a rear trailer view, a picture-in-picture side view, and a view inside a trailer when an accessory camera is connected (some camera views require an accessory camera and installation at the time of purchase).

Interior Technology

A range of Google services are standard for the Tahoe and Suburban on the LT and above. Drivers will have access to Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play, in addition to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some of the most common vehicle functions – like climate control or infotainment – can be accessed via voice commands or the steering wheel buttons.

A larger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is now standard for LT and above. With four user-selectable layouts, the new cluster allows drivers to personalize the display however they wish. Like in years past, the 2022 Tahoe and Suburban will come with a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with available 4G LTE data.

Safety Features

Front and Rear Park Assist and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning are now standard for the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, regardless of trim level. Also standard on every trim level is the Chevy Safety Assist package. It includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams.

GM’s Buckle to Drive system is standard across the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban lineup. Helpful for younger drivers especially, the feature prevents the Tahoe or Suburban from shifting out of park until the driver and front passenger have buckled up.

Tahoe & Suburban Warranty

Tahoe and Suburban are standard with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The powertrain warranty extends to five years or 100,000 miles if you opt for the Duramax diesel. Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before making a decision, see this comprehensive guide to Chevy’s warranty.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban will enter production in October 2021. Chevrolet did not say precisely when the new Tahoe and Suburban would arrive, but it should not be too long after the start of production. The MSRP figures are still forthcoming.

As you go up through the trim levels, the Tahoe and Suburban jump in price considerably. If you are shopping for a new Tahoe, this free and easy search tool* will show you dealer inventory in your area and which dealerships offer the best prices. Likewise, this tool* will help you do the same for the Suburban. Both of those tools will help you obtain the invoice price, which is one of the best starting points for negotiation.

