2022 Buick Lineup Overview: Refreshed Styling & New Features for Enclave, Envision & Encore

Buick is among the first American automobile brands and is the company that started General Motors in 1908. After giving us the ultimate sleeper car (the iconic Grand National from 1987) and the best-selling LeSabre in the early 2000s, Buick’s lineup for 2022 consists of four crossovers. All 2022 models of the Buick Enclave, Envision, Encore GX, and Encore will feature refreshed styling cues and an innovative slew of tech features. Here’s what’s new.

2022 Buick Enclave

The 2022 Buick Enclave remains a valid contender when it comes to seven-seat family SUVs. Now in its second generation, Buick has given the 2022 Enclave a new grille, restyled headlamps, new wheel designs, and an updated rear end. Inside, Enclave has a redesigned center console with a new push-button gear selector for the electronic transmission and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity.

On the safety front, the 2022 Buick Enclave gets automated emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring as standard. More safety features are available on higher trim models.

The Enclave is available in four trim models: Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir. The latter includes more features like a custom front and rear fascia with unique emblems, heated/ventilated/massaging seats, adaptive cruise control, and an enhanced automatic emergency braking system.

All Enclaves have a 3.6-liter V6 engine pumping out 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft. of torque. The base Enclave Preferred is only available with front-wheel drive, while all-wheel drive is optional on other trims. No matter which you choose, the standard transmission is a nine-speed automatic.

2022 Buick Envision

Slotting between the Enclave and Encore is the 2022 Buick Envision crossover. Now in its second generation, the Envision was all-new in 2020 with no significant changes for 2022. However, the latest Envision gets a new Sapphire Metallic paint option and a new Sport Touring Package that includes ST logos on the seat headrests and floor mats, alloy sport pedals, and red interior stitching.

The latest Buick Envision is available in three trim models: Preferred, Essence, and Avenir. Every Envision has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional across the lineup.

The 2022 Buick Envision has generous levels of equipment like LED headlights and taillights, a power driver’s seat, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. It also comes with a bevy of standard safety tech, including forward collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, a rear camera, and rear cross-traffic alert, to name a few.

2022 Buick Encore GX

The 2022 Buick Encore GX is riding on the underpinnings of Chevrolet’s Trailblazer. It remains a small and compact SUV offering more luxury features than most. New exterior colors for the 2022 Encore GX include Cinabbar Metallic, Sapphire Metallic, Sunset Glow Metallic, and Rosewood Metallic.

The latest Buick Encore GX has a responsive 1.3-liter turbocharged inline three-cylinder with 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft. of torque. The prior 1.2-liter engine bids goodbye for 2022. Front-wheel-drive models have a CVT gearbox, while all-wheel drive variants have a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 Buick Encore GX is available in three trims: Preferred, Select, and Essence, with an available Sport Touring Edition and Black Roof Package across the board. Standard features include keyless entry with push-button start, an eight-inch infotainment system, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity. Buick’s Driver Confidence Package is also standard and includes lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, a rear camera, and intelligent headlights.

2022 Buick Encore

Last but not least is the 2022 Encore, the smallest crossover in Buick’s lineup. However, the latest Encore happens to be the oldest in the group, now entering its ninth year of production. As such, Buick has given the Encore a few updates to keep it fresh, although the exterior and interior design remains the same.

The good news is a more potent engine under the hood. All 2022 Encores have a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft. of torque, 17 more horsepower, and around 30 more lb-ft. of torque than the outgoing model. A six-speed automatic is standard along with front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional.

Active noise cancellation technology, an electric heater, and map pockets behind the front seatbacks are also new features for 2022. Standard equipment includes keyless entry, a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and two USB ports. It also comes with active safety equipment like a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, rain-sensing wipers, and forward-collision warning.

Buick Warranty

Every new Buick is standard from the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you are looking to extend that coverage, see this helpful guide. Before you make a decision, it’s a good idea to compare Buick’s extended warranty with other third-party options.

Pricing & Availability

The fulll 2022 Buick lineup will arrive at dealerships later this year, with base prices to be announced closer to that time. In the meantime, we trust Rydeshopper in finding the best deals on a new Buick. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

