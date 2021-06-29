Enjoy This Gallery of a Maserati Ghibli Described as a “Song on Wheels”

Maserati and Hiroshi Fujiwara, the Japanese godfather of street culture, have teamed up for a project that merges music, art, and automotive design. Born from this partnership between Maserati and Fujiwara’s Fragment brand are the Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca, both described as a song on wheels.

Styling & Design

Based on the Ghibli GranLusso, the Operanera and Operabianca special editions are a monochromatic duo, one in black and the other in white. Both ride on 20-inch Urano matte black wheels and include a Fragment badge on the C pillar. The inside is finished in premium Alcantara leather, with contrasting silver inserts. These cars are as rare as they are stylish too, as only 175 will be produced globally.

Special Designation

Last but not least, the code M157110519FRG appears underneath the side air ducts. This alphanumeric tag commemorates the partnership: the first four characters are the Ghibli ID code, the next six numbers are the date of the first meeting (November 5th, 2019) between Fujiwara and Maserati, and the final three letters are the acronym of Fragment.