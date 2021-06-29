2022 Ram 1500 Limited Edition Celebrates a Decade of Cool Trucks

The special editions keep on coming for Ram fans, this time with the announcement of the 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition. Over the last few years, Ram has delighted their customers with a number of special edition rigs, like the Hydro Blue Sport, North Edition, Laramie Southwest Edition, and even a Kentucky Derby Edition. Likewise, the Power Wagon has its own special editions, most recently with this 75th anniversary variant in honor of those who serve in the armed forces.

Now we have the Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition, and it’s a beauty!

Standard & Optional Equipment

The Ram 1500 Limited first hit the road in 2012, which explains the name of this latest edition. In paying homage to the original, Ram has this 2022 model decked out with quilted leather seats and door inserts, a suede headliner, authentic wood accents, a metal pedal kit, and a 19-speaker premium sound system. An exclusive Blue Shade exterior color, multifunction tailgate, Mopar center-mounted bed step, and adjustable cargo tie-down hooks are all available.

Engine & Powertrain

The Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition is available in Crew Cab configurations with either the 5.7-liter Hemi (with eTorque mild-hybrid assist) or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine. The Hemi mild-hybrid combo creates 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque, while the EcoDiesel pumps out 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. of torque. Both engines are connected to a Torqueflite eight-speed automatic (Stellantis code 8HP75).

2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition. Photo: Stellantis.

2012 Versus 2021

For a point of comparison: in its top configuration in 2012, the Ram 1500 with a 5.7 Hemi produced 390 horsepower and 407 lb-ft. of torque. With a six-speed automatic, 4×4 Ram trucks with the 5.7 Hemi at the time were rated by the EPA at 13 in the city and 19 on the highway. Today, the 5.7 Hemi with eTorque has an EPA rating of 17/23 city/highway, while the EcoDiesel is rated at 22/32 city/highway.

The eTorque mild-hybrid system originated in 2018 when Ram committed to overhauling their 1500 series trucks. During that redesign, Ram engineers implemented several key improvements across the lineup, including a lighter high-strength steel frame, upgrades to the independent front suspension, and a new thermal management system.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition will go on sale in the third quarter of 2021. Starting MSRP is $61,870, which includes the destination charge of $1,695. If you are in the market for a new Ram truck, special edition or otherwise, this free and easy search tool* will get you started. With that tool, you can see which Ram dealers in your area offer the best discounts and incentives.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.