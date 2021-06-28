Best Selling Radar Detectors Amazon Cover Photo 2

The 5 Best-Selling Radar Detectors on Amazon (and Where Else to Buy Them)

Carl Anthony
GuidesRadar Detectors
1 min read
Home
Guides
YouTube video

The five best-selling radar detectors on Amazon are also among the best on the market in general. Amazon is great for researching important purchases like radar detectors, but where will you actually get the best price? Is it better to buy from Amazon or straight from the manufacturer? What about other retailers like Best Buy or Crutchfield? In this video, we talk about where you can get the best deal on your next radar detector. The links to each unit mentioned in this video are listed below.

Table of Contents show

Cobra RAD 480i

Uniden R3

Uniden R7

Uniden DFR1

Cobra RAD 380

Best radar detectors under $200 listed here.

Read This Next
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport 2
2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport: A Fresh Take On Toyota’s Venerable Family SUV