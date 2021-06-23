5 Best New Car Warranty Options In 2021

Every new car purchased from a dealership comes with a car warranty.

The best new car warranty programs provide comprehensive bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage and trouble-free roadside assistance.

Once a new car warranty ends, automakers and third-party vendors offer extended warranty options to keep your car protected long into the future.

If you’re in the market for a new car, you probably can’t wait to hit the road and enjoy your purchase. But before you make your final decision on a vehicle, it’s worth considering which automakers have the best new car warranty options to keep your ride protected.

In this article, we looked for the five best new car warranty companies to find out which manufacturers rise above the rest. Our top options offer long-lasting coverage and benefits like roadside assistance.

Since new car warranties typically only last for a few years, we continued our research to discover the best extended car warranty options on the market. It’s a good idea to get multiple quotes before committing to an extended warranty contract. Click below to receive free, personalized quotes from our vetted extended car warranty providers.

The Best New Car Warranty at a Glance

Our choice for the best new car warranty is a plan offered by Hyundai. It includes a five-year or 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty along with a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The comprehensive coverage plan is one of the longest in the industry, provides protection for batteries, includes free service adjustments, and provides roadside assistance for five years without a mileage limit.

5 Best New Car Warranty Providers

Below, we ranked the five best new car warranty manufacturers in 2021.

Manufacturer Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty Powertrain Warranty Roadside Assistance 1. Hyundai 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/unlimited miles 2. Kia 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles 3. Mitsubishi 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/unlimited miles 4. Genesis 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles 5 years/unlimited miles 5. Acura 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles

Hyundai New Car Warranty: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

All new Hyundai cars receive five-year or 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper coverage and 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain coverage, which are among the longest periods in the industry. Hyundai’s bumper-to-bumper warranty covers most factory-installed parts against defective materials or poor workmanship. The Hyundai powertrain limited warranty covers engine, transmission, and transaxle components.

The Hyundai warranty also includes:

Anti-perforation coverage for 7 years

Oil changes for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Paint coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Battery coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Free service adjustments for 1 year or 12,000 miles

Parts and accessories coverage for 1 year or 12,000 miles

The five-year, unlimited-mile roadside assistance plan offers towing, trip interruption benefits, lockout service, flat tire service, battery jump-starts, and emergency fluid delivery.

Kia New Car Warranty: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

New Kia models come with a five-year or 60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Bumper-to-bumper coverage includes almost all Kia components and systems, except for explicit exclusions from the warranty. Kia powertrain coverage includes the vehicle’s engine, transmission or transaxle, and driveline.

The Kia new car warranty also includes:

Paint coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Original battery coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Anti-perforation coverage for 5 years or 100,000 miles

Free minor service adjustments for 1 year or 12,000 miles

The five-year or 60,000-mile roadside assistance program includes lockout service, jump-start assistance, flat tire assistance, fluid delivery, towing, and trip interruption benefits.

Mitsubishi New Car Warranty: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

The Mitsubishi warranty includes a five-year or 60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty for bumper-to-bumper coverage and a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty for the engine, transaxle or transmission, and transfer case. While the new vehicle limited warranty transfers to a new owner, the powertrain warranty does not.

The Mitsubishi warranty also includes:

Free adjustment period for 1 year or 12,000 miles

Restraint system coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles

Anti-corrosion or perforation coverage for 7 years or 100,000 miles

Mitsubishi’s roadside assistance includes towing service, jump-starts, flat tire service, and emergency fuel and fluid delivery. Car owners can use the Mitsubishi Road Assist+ mobile app to access contact information in case of a mechanical breakdown. The perks offered by Mitsubishi help the automaker stand out from the more standard warranty plans offered by Honda, Volkswagen, Ford, Toyota, and Nissan.

Genesis New Car Warranty: 5 Years/60,000 Miles

New Genesis models come with a five-year or 60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty as well as a 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, though the powertrain warranty is only applicable to the original owner. Genesis also provides a three-year or 36,000-mile complimentary maintenance plan, which is included in the Genesis Service Valet program.

Other Genesis protections include:

Paint coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Battery coverage for 3 years or 36,000 miles

Genesis Service Valet for 3 years or 36,000 miles

A free adjustment period for 1 year or 12,000 miles

Accessories coverage for 1 year and unlimited miles

Replacement parts coverage for 1 year or 12,000 miles

Rust-through perforation coverage for 7 years and unlimited miles

Audio, navigation, and Bluetooth system coverage for 5 years or 60,000 miles

The 24-hour enhanced roadside assistance plan covers flat tire service, alternate transportation service, and travel interruption reimbursement for five years.

Acura New Car Warranty: 4 Years/50,000 Miles

The Acura warranty includes a four-year or 50,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and a six-year or 70,000-mile powertrain limited warranty. The new vehicle limited warranty acts as bumper-to-bumper coverage, and it also protects 12-volt electric batteries. Like other manufacturers’ warranties, Acura’s powertrain coverage protects the components that make the vehicle move – the engine, transmission or transaxle, and transfer case. Along with Genesis, Acura’s new car warranty is a step above the offerings of BMW, Jaguar, Audi, Cadillac, Lexus, Tesla, and Infiniti in the space for luxury brands.

The Acura warranty also covers:

Rust perforation limited warranty for 5 years

Seat belt limited warranty for 15 years or 150,000 miles

Accessories limited warranty for 4 years or 50,000 miles

Replacement or remanufactured parts limited warranty that ranges from 1 year to 3 years and up to 36,000 miles

Acura’s roadside assistance plan includes battery jump-starts, lockout service, emergency fuel delivery, flat tire service, and emergency towing to an Acura dealership or licensed repair shop.

Emissions Warranties Explained

Almost all cars in addition come with an emissions warranty, including the best new car warranty providers. Emissions coverage usually comes in two parts: a federal emissions control warranty and a California emissions control warranty.

The federal government mandates that car manufacturers provide a warranty on emission-related components like catalytic converters and powertrain control modules. California created additional guidelines for emissions warranties, which many car manufacturers elect to follow.

What Makes the Best New Car Warranty Providers Stand Out?

The best new car warranties include long-lasting coverage for nearly all major parts and systems. Since an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty covers most components in a car, it will likely be the protection that kicks in if a mechanical or electrical breakdown occurs. Long-term powertrain warranties are also beneficial, as engine components can be among the most costly to replace or repair.

Here are a few factors that also play into the quality of a new car warranty:

Battery warranties: Some car manufacturers include batteries under their new car warranty, which can save you over $100.

Some car manufacturers include batteries under their new car warranty, which can save you over $100. Free maintenance services: Routine maintenance can add up quickly for some car models. Complimentary maintenance not only saves on your annual repair bill but also ensures the maintenance is performed by factory-trained technicians.

Routine maintenance can add up quickly for some car models. Complimentary maintenance not only saves on your annual repair bill but also ensures the maintenance is performed by factory-trained technicians. Highly rated mobile apps: Many manufacturers connect their roadside assistance plan to a mobile app, which can be helpful in a pinch.

Should You Invest in an Extended Car Warranty?

After your new car warranty expires, investing in an extended warranty may be a sound financial decision for some drivers. Your vehicle’s reliability, your planned length of car ownership, and your repair budget are factors to consider.

If you drive a reliable car and feel comfortable paying for repairs, you might be able to skip an extended auto warranty. However, an extended car warranty may provide some peace of mind and create clarity around auto budgeting for those who plan to keep their car for a while.

Extended car warranties cover various benefits, such as roadside assistance, travel interruption reimbursement, rental car reimbursement, and towing. Some extended warranties also cover car parts that are vulnerable to wear and tear, like tires and brake pads.

With an older and more unreliable car, an extended warranty’s overall cost often ends up being lower than the cost for out-of-pocket repairs.

Manufacturer Versus Third-Party Extended Warranties

Both automakers and third-party companies offer extended car warranty contracts, which are often called vehicle service contracts or vehicle protection plans. The pros and cons of extended car warranties vary between providers.

Manufacturer Extended Car Warranties

The best new car warranty providers – Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi, Genesis, and Acura – offer the following extended car warranty plans:

Number of Coverage Levels Maximum Term Length When to Buy Deductible Options Hyundai 3 10 years or 100,000 miles At least 1 month or 1,000 miles before the new car warranty expires $0 and $100 Kia 5 120,000 miles Varies $0, $100, and $250 Mitsubishi 4 7 years or 100,000 miles At time of vehicle purchase Varies Genesis 1 10 years or 120,000 miles At time of vehicle purchase Varies Acura 1 6 years or 120,000 miles Before factory warranty expires $0 and $100

Third-Party Extended Auto Warranties

Purchasing an extended car warranty from a reputable third-party provider offers benefits sometimes neglected by the automakers themselves. Often, these companies provide sweeping coverage options, far cheaper contracts, and more repair facilities to choose from. Third-party providers generally also protect vehicles for longer terms and grant drivers extra flexibility around the extended warranty purchase.

Our Top Picks for Extended Car Warranties

It’s always a good idea to get multiple extended car warranty quotes when you’re shopping for coverage. Multiple quotes make it easy for drivers to compare both coverage options and overall costs before committing to any vehicle service contract.

