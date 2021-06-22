2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition: Adding The Golden Touch

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition is an attempt to spruce up Toyota’s venerable family SUV. Whereas other carmakers are forging the sinister all-black route, Toyota is going the opposite direction here by adding a golden touch. The Bronze Edition is exclusive to the fourth-gen Toyota Highlander Hybrid. Once it goes on sale later this year, the Bronze Edition will sit between the Hybrid XLE and Hybrid Limited in the price department.

Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition

Those 18-inch bronze wheels are the most apparent signature trait. But, admittedly, those snazzy rims are an acquired taste, and they would look better with lower-profile tires. Still, who are we to judge? The Highlander Bronze Edition is available in two exclusive paint colors: Cement and Wind Chill Pearl. Additionally, the golden touch is available for both front and all-wheel-drive models of the Highlander Hybrid.

Inside, it has bronze stitching, bronze door sill plates, old-school-inspired faux leather seats with nifty fabric inserts, and many bronze accents on the dashboard and door panels. It even gets bespoke floor mats with bronze logo embroidery.

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Generous Standard Equipment

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition builds upon the Hybrid XLE in terms of standard features. Besides the bevy of gold-colored accents, it comes with a hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, puddle lamps with the Highlander logo, in-dash ambient lighting, LED daytime running lights, a digital rearview mirror, and a 1500W power outlet.

New to the 2022 Highlander Hybrid is a power tilt and height adjusting passenger seat, now standard on the Highlander XLE and above. Other standard equipment for the Bronze Edition includes roof rails, a sunroof, second-row window sunshades, and wireless charging, among many others.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

Under the hood, the latest Toyota Highlander Hybrid remains motivated by the same hybrid powertrain as the RAV4 Hybrid. Front-wheel drive models have a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and two electric motors. Meanwhile, the AWD version has three electric motors, adding one motor to power the rear wheels.

Toyota has yet to reveal if the 2022 Highlander Hybrid is packing more power than last year’s model, but we reckon it pumps out the same 243 horsepower as before. Compared to the gasoline-only Highlander with a standard V6 engine, the hybrid model feels tame, but it does achieve 36 mpg combined, not bad for a seven or eight-seat family SUV.

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Warranty Coverage & Maintenance Cost

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid has a three-year/36,000-mile new vehicle warranty. It also has a five-year powertrain warranty and a five-year corrosion warranty. Meanwhile, all hybrid-related components have an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty. The hybrid battery has a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty.

Toyota vehicles are among the most reliable on the market, but it may be worth looking into a Toyota extended warranty for added peace of mind. This comprehensive guide will show you the way.

Pricing & Availability

Toyota will reveal the base prices of its 2022 Highlander Bronze Edition near the vehicle’s on-sale date later this year. However, if we have to guess, expect base prices to start at around $44,000, considering it sits between the Hybrid XLE ($42,710) and Hybrid Limited ($46,665).

If you fancy the new Highlander Hybrid Bronze Edition, we trust Rydeshopper to help you find the best deal. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

