Win An Airstream Caravel & a New Ford F-150 For Towing It!

Bonfires, hot dogs, S’mores, and anything else you can cook on a stick: it’s the classic camping starter pack. Up for grabs in this latest Omaze campaign is an Airstream Caravel 20FB and a 2021 Ford F-150 to tow it. Best of all, that silver bullet of a camper has indoor plumbing, you know, for your family members that don’t want to “rough it” in the wilderness.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win

The Airstream Caravel 20FB and Ford F-150 perfectly suit the family that loves the tradition of camping but wants the luxuries of a house on wheels. The Airstream comfortably sleeps four and is jam-packed with amenities. To name a few: a memory foam mattress, a full bathroom, and a kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances. Slide into the built-in booth for family meals or park somewhere scenic to enjoy breakfast in bed with practically panoramic views of the great outdoors.

The included F-150 Lariat tows the Airstream well with its 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost engine (400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft. of torque) and 10-speed automatic transmission. The Lariat title means it comes with all the bells and whistles: a remote-controlled power tailgate, 360-view camera, and zone lighting to illuminate the truck’s exterior from any angle imaginable. The exterior is painted Lead Foot Grey, so when you cruise down the interstate, it’s with a matching set: the gray F-150 and the silver Airstream.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this Airstream Caravel 20FB and F-150 Lariat by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By taking part in this Omaze campaign, you help the Independence Fund. They are an organization committed to serving veterans who have first served us. They are committed to assisting veterans struggling with physical, mental, and emotional wounds. Through various programs, the Independence Fund strives to meet the needs of veterans along with their caregivers. Some programs involve adaptive sports or counseling for suicide prevention, while others focus on family crisis and relief.