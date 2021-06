After more than a decade, Acura’s Type S performance line is back and ready to rumble. In this video, Acura provides a rare and unique look at the turbo V6 created specifically for the 2021 TLX Type S and 2022 MDX Type S. The 3.0-liter DOHC V6 incorporates technologies from the NSX supercar along with a sport-tuned, 10-speed automatic.

The 2021 Acura TLX and TLX Type S are available now, while the 2022 MDX Type S is forthcoming.