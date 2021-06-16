Lincoln to Offer a Full Range of Connected & Electrified Vehicles by 2030

Lincoln will debut a fully electric vehicle next year, the first step toward electrifying its entire portfolio of vehicles by the end of the decade. The new electric vehicle will debut as the brand celebrates its 100th anniversary next year and continues its growth in North America and China. By mid-decade, Lincoln expects half of its global volume will be zero-emissions vehicles and plans to electrify its portfolio of vehicles by 2030. This is part of the company’s Ford+ plan and Ford Motor Company’s planned investment of more than $30 billion in electrification by 2025.

“As we accelerate Lincoln’s transformation in North America and China, there is no better time to propel the Lincoln brand forward with electrification,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln. “Electrification will take Quiet Flight to a new level with the smooth, exhilarating take-off feel and serene quietness our clients expect from a Lincoln.”

Evolution of Quiet Flight

Lincoln’s forthcoming electrified vehicles are said to be a “true representation” of its Quiet Flight DNA. The debut of the Lincoln Zephyr Reflection concept at Auto Shanghai earlier this year also hints at the brand’s future design philosophy and signature features it will offer.

Evolving Lincoln’s design, the forthcoming fully electric vehicle will deliver a more spacious interior that creates the ultimate expression of the Lincoln sanctuary. According to Lincoln, the exterior presents a striking, modern aesthetic, while the Lincoln star logo evolves to meet an electrified future. Thoughtful details inside create a truly rejuvenating space for all, according to Lincoln, with clever storage solutions and minimalistic panels. Meanwhile, a larger panoramic vista roof enhances natural light and provides a more open, airy feel throughout.

With a coast-to-coast display that offers a sweeping view of the horizon, Lincoln’s new digital design language – Constellation – includes exclusive themes showcasing the night sky. Drivers can choose the theme that best reflects their current mood.

Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

Electrified & Connected Platforms

Lincoln’s new battery-electric flexible architecture will underpin four new and distinct EVs from the automaker. The first fully electric Lincoln will join the plug-in hybrid Aviator and Corsair SUVs, as the brand shifts toward electrification. The architecture can support both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive vehicles.

Lincoln plans to introduce next-generation technology to create “always-on relationships” with customers, offering more connected vehicle experiences through a new tech stack. The Lincoln Intelligence System – a cloud-based platform for integrating electrical and computing systems in connected vehicles – enables a software-first approach to update performance without changing hardware.

Continuous quality improvements, plus new features and capability updates for SYNC 4-enabled vehicles will be rolled out through the Lincoln Enhance platform via over-the-air software updates. This summer, 2021 Lincoln Nautilus owners will receive their first software updates, including enhancements to their navigation system, Apple CarPlay, and digital owner’s manual. A new update for Alexa arrives this fall.

Soon, the brand will build on its suite of advanced driver assistance features with Lincoln ActiveGlide, a hands-free highway driving technology similar to Ford’s BlueCruise. Using camera, radar, and driver monitoring technologies, Lincoln ActiveGlide allows an owner to operate their vehicle hands-free on prequalified sections of divided highways called Blue Zones.

According to the automaker, Lincoln vehicles will benefit from a unique digital platform built on top of the Android operating system for a constantly improving, ever more personalized ownership experience. The Lincoln Intelligence System will allow for the creation of more connected, sensory experiences. Photo: Lincoln Motor Company.

New Customer Experiences

By the end of 2021, the Lincoln Way, a collection of personalized services, will offer custom, on-demand retail experiences in China. In the United States, Lincoln says customers can expect more modern, progressive facility designs (i.e., dealerships) and new retail format pilots. Leveraging China’s best practices for a digital, always-on approach, the Lincoln Way in North America will play an important role for the automaker. Today, nearly one-third of U.S. sales are completed online through Lincoln’s remote sales platform.

Currently, Lincoln is working on a fully integrated, digital sales platform to meet the changing needs of customers, providing them with a more convenient suite of services to be used for routine maintenance and repair through Lincoln Service Connect. The brand will also introduce the Lincoln Charging Network leveraging partners such as Electrify America to deliver a seamless charging experience via the Lincoln Way app.

With a focus on the top 130 luxury markets, Lincoln is also growing its network of brand-exclusive Vitrine dealerships. Along with simplifying the buying process, this model moves away from the traditional transaction space to a modern layout centered around the client. To date, 28 all-new Vitrine facilities, including Lincoln’s first boutique establishment in Arizona, have opened across the country, with another 50 in process.

“Our clients deserve the very best from Lincoln,” Falotico said. “Our world-class vehicles, effortless services and advanced connected technology will allow us to create an always-on relationship with them and help transform the Lincoln brand for the future.”

Photos & Source: Lincoln Motor Company.