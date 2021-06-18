2022 Audi e-tron GT to Offer Three years of Complimentary DC Fast Charging, Plus Other Perks

The 2022 Audi e-tron GT will come with access to several available charging solutions, including three years of complimentary DC fast charging sessions through Electrify America at speeds up to 270 kW. According to Audi, that’s enough to add approximately 180 miles of range in about 22 minutes. Meanwhile, Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with approximately 3,500 chargers by the end of 2021.

New Charging Options

For customers new to electrification who may not have an in-home charger, Audi is delivering two turn-key installation solutions for in-home charging with sustainable infrastructure provider Qmerit. According to Audi, these solutions provide top-of-the-line charging equipment and access to certified electrical technicians for a seamless installation.

Option one, a NEMA 14-50 power outlet upgrade, is installed by a professional electrician for use with the included 9.6 kW AC capsule charger (Level 2, 240-volt/40 amps), which comes standard with the vehicle purchase. This charger includes plugs that can utilize both a standard 120-volt household outlet (1.2 kW) and a faster-speed 240-volt NEMA 14-50 outlet (9.6 kW).

Option two is for customers looking for a more tailored home charging experience. Electrify America’s HomeStation is available for purchase with a concierge service for installation. Electrify America’s HomeStation is Wi-Fi-capable and offers 9.6 kW of charging power.

Qmerit Concierge Services

With Qmerit, a customer can install a NEMA 14-50 outlet on a dedicated 240V/50A circuit to use the two-in-one mobile charger that comes standard with the vehicle. The Level 2 charger ensures a driver has a fully charged vehicle each morning. Additionally, if the customer chooses, Qmerit’s concierge service can schedule customized home installation services for Electrify Home’s HomeStation and assist with purchasing a HomeStation charger. An upfront and tiered pricing plan is presented to customers ahead of time.

Following the July introduction of Qmerit concierge services for e-tron GT owners, availability will expand to plug-in hybrid and other e-tron electric vehicles. Photo: Audi of America.

2022 Audi e-tron GT Overview

The e-tron GT generates 469 horsepower or up to 522 horsepower in boost mode for 2.5 seconds with launch control and 464 lb-ft. of torque (472 lb-ft. in boost mode). This allows the e-tron GT to hit 60 in 3.9 seconds and achieve a top track speed of 152 mph.

The front and rear motors of the more powerful RS e-tron GT produce a net 590 horsepower and up to 637 horsepower in boost mode. Total system torque is 612 lb-ft. As a result, the RS e-tron GT can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds with boost engaged (155 mph top track speed). That zero to 60 time is actually quicker than the V10-powered Audi R8.

EPA-estimated ranges for the e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are 238 miles and 232 miles, respectively.

Future Goals for Audi

By the end of 2021, Audi aims to have the largest offering of electric vehicles of any luxury automaker in the U.S. Including plug-in hybrid vehicles, Audi plans to electrify approximately 30 percent of its U.S. model lineup by 2025 and become net CO2-neutral globally by 2050.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.