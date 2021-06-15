Chevrolet Introduces Special Edition Corvette Stingray & Other New Updates For 2022

It’s never a good idea to rest on your laurels, even when your laurels are as groundbreaking and impressive as the new mid-engine Corvette. For 2022 the latest C8 Vette will get a new special edition, plus a new exterior color and spoiler options. Of course, this is all part of Chevy’s effort to “improve the breed” when it comes to the mid-engine Vette.

IMSA GTLM Championship Edition

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition – yes, that’s the full name – pays tribute to Corvette Racing’s dominant 2020 season. With a production run of just 1,000 units, these special edition supercars commemorate the mid-engine Corvette C8.R’s inaugural 2020 season. Last year, Corvette Racing swept IMSA’s sports car championship series, taking the Manufacturers, Drivers, and Team titles. All tarted up to look like the No. 3 and No. 4 Corvette C8.R race cars, this 2022 special edition Vette showcases a number of special bits and bobs.

Exterior Design

Based on the popular 3LT trim with the Z51 Performance Package, the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition includes Corvette Racing-themed graphics. For example, Accelerate Yellow No. 3 editions feature gray graphics, while Hypersonic Gray No. 4 editions feature yellow accents. Additional exterior flourishes include a high-wing spoiler in Carbon Flash, yellow brake calipers, black Trident design wheels, the “Jake” logo on the center caps, black lug nuts and side rockers, Carbon Flash exterior mirrors, and splash guards.

Interior Treatments

On the inside, the Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray cabin mimic the exterior yellow and gray theme. There are standard GT2 seats along with yellow seat belts and a C8.R Special Edition numbered plaque. If you want to go a little more hardcore, Competition Sport seats are available. Each car comes with a custom-fitted indoor cover depicting the appearance of the Corvette C8.R race car.

Pricing

Best of all, the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package starts at a not all that expensive $6,595. That’s a pretty cheap upgrade when you consider Chevy is only making 1,000 of these guys.

Chevy Corvette: Changes For 2022

What about the “regular” Corvettes, you ask? In addition to the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, the 2022 Corvette Stingray lineup gets three new exterior colors: Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine, and Amplify Orange Tintcoat. There’s also a new low-profile rear spoiler, while the Z51 front splitter will be offered on non-Z51 models.

The Stingray’s LT2 6.2L V8 engine gets an upgraded direct injection system and improved engine calibrations. The Active Fuel Management system now provides “extended range.” However, Chevy did not say precisely how much fuel economy improves with the change. For 2022, the Corvette Stingray is still rated at 490 horsepower (or 495 horsepower with the available performance exhaust system). The Z51-equipped Stingray is capable of a very impressive zero to 60 mph time of 2.9 seconds.

Somewhat Practical Too

All coupe models include a removable roof panel that stores in the rear trunk and convertibles include a power-retractable hardtop. And, somehow, the C8 is practical with dual cargo compartments offering a total of 12.6 cubic feet of cargo volume. Yes, the trunk in the back is large enough for two sets of golf clubs. No really. Next time you get a look at a C8, check out that trunk. I bet you could get four soft-sided carry-on bags back there. Along with the front trunk (frunk?), this makes the C8 a lead pipe cinch as a great weekend trip car.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Chevy Corvette Stingray is offered as either a coupe or convertible. Trim levels include 1LT, 2LT, and 3LT. The Z51 Performance Package is available on all trim levels. Magnetic Ride Control is available with or without the Z51 Performance Package.

The 2022 Corvette Stingray starts at $62,195 for coupe models, including destination and freight charges. Convertibles start at $69,695, which also includes the destination and freight charges. Yeah, by the time you add on all the performance goodies, those prices will be but a memory, but still, I’ve seen these things loaded going for less than six figures, so it’s still a bargain. Honestly, Porsche 911 Turbo beating performance for half the price, what’s not to love?

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.

