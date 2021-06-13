You Won’t Believe This Lamborghini Sián Made Entirely From LEGOs!

When I was a kid, I’d often look at Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars or the LEGO creations I’d make and think, “It’d be SO cool to crawl inside there and drive away!” Obviously, I wasn’t the only one to think that cause it’s pretty obvious that a bunch of people had the same idea when it came to this life-size Sián. Automobili Lamborghini, in collaboration with the LEGO Group, has built a life-size replica of the Sián FKP 37, but I can’t find anything about it actually being drivable (sadly). Now that would be a hoot! But it’s still pretty darn cool all on its own.

Life-Size LEGO Sián

I’m not that much of a stats guy because I think ultimately you can’t make “fun” into an equation, and cars can be “fun” beyond what their stats say. That said, stats can also be fun in the right context, and, no kidding, check out these stats for the LEGO Lamborghini Sián: over 400,000 LEGO Technic elements (that’s what LEGO Group calls “pieces”) running across 154 different element types, including 20 molded specifically for this project. All these elements combine for an all-up weight of 2,200 kg (4,850 lbs.) that is dimensionally accurate down to the millimeter.

In case you’re interested, a real Lamborghini Sián weighs . . . well isn’t that interesting! Lambo gives no weight figures for the Sián. Indeed, I could find no weight specs for the Sián anywhere. Methinks the Lamborghini Sián is a fatty and that 4,800 lbs. Lego model probably matches it. Curious.

Time & Energy!

At any rate, Lambo did the full-scale Sián after the 1:8 scale LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián was such a hit. That’s as good a rationalization as I would need to mess around with nearly half a million pieces. That is, assuming I had the time. The big LEGO Sián took a team of 15 people 8,660 hours of development work and meticulous construction. As I said, the LEGO version is right down to the millimeter: 4,980 mm long, 2,101 mm wide, and 1,133 mm high.

“Our designers love a challenge, so you can imagine their delight when we tasked them to think slightly larger than normal with this model,” said Lena Dixen, Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing at the LEGO Group. “They jumped at the chance of teaming up with our amazing designers and engineers who build these impressive life-sized models at our Kladno factory’s model production workshop in the Czech Republic, and really pushing the boundaries of what can be done with LEGO Technic.”

Signature Design Elements

Lamborghini and LEGO also went crazy-wild with all the little details too. There are lights built from Technic elements, and a sleek lightning bolt flash along the body (Sián’s means flash or lightning in Bolognese). The epsilon headlights and hexagonal taillights power up and down. They even included racing seats, dash controls, and a “brick-built” steering wheel with the Lamborghini emblem and Italian flag. This is also the first large-scale model from LEGO to have a paintbrush-effect UV color coating that matches the 1:8 scale Technic model.

Virtual Experience

If you’re interested, you can sit virtually in the driver’s seat and hear from Lamborghini and LEGO designers who made this model a reality. It’s not as nearly as impressive as driving it would be, but it’s still a pretty sweet experience.

“Lamborghini is a dream for people around the world, and LEGO products provide creative inspiration for millions,” said Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “We’re delighted to have collaborated on this unique edition of the Lamborghini Sián that will catch the imagination of Lamborghini and LEGO fans alike.”

