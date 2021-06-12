Win an Audi e-tron Sportback & $20,000 Cash!

If you constantly seek ways to keep it green and lower your carbon footprint, then undoubtedly, electric vehicles have caught your eye. In this latest Omaze Campaign, you can win an Audi e-tron Sportback, complete with quattro all-wheel drive.

Winners also land $20,000 in cash along with two VIP tickets to see the Lumineers perform in their hometown of Denver, Colorado. Flight and hotel stay are already covered, so you won’t have to drive, but you might want to after taking the Audi e-tron Sportback for a spin.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign.

What You Can Win: Audi e-tron Sportback

The Audi e-tron Sportback does a great job of convincing drivers to go electric with its sleek look. It has a blacked-out front grille and exterior trim along with some pretty sweet-looking, turbine-style wheels. The smooth curve of the sportback’s roof itself contributes to that polished look, while the interior provides a techy feel.

Passengers can enjoy the panoramic roof and premium sound system. At the same time, the driver can take advantage of the heads-up display for navigation and other notifications. The traditional screen on the dash is split in two: one for navigation or audio and the other for climate control.

The Audi e-tron Sportback has a 95.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers two electric motors for a total range of 218 miles. And about 10 minutes on a 150 kW high-speed public charger provides 50 miles of range, while just a half-hour will give you 174 miles. The electric motor hits about 402 in terms of horsepower with a maximum torque of 490 lb-ft. and a top speed landing around 124 mph. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Audi without their signature quattro all-wheel drive.

Audi e-tron Sportback. Photo: Audi of America.

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win a new Audi e-tron Sportback by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you are benefiting REVERB. By partnering with musicians and festivals, REVERB creates a “green” atmosphere at events by reducing single-use water bottles or using local produce. They also coordinate better recycling and constantly develop programs to encourage individuals who attend these events towards real, lasting change.