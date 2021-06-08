2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition: A Touch of Menace for This Iconic Hybrid Car

The 2022 Toyota Prius is the first hybrid to join the Japanese auto giant’s Nightshade family with blacked-out exterior trim and unique interior treatments. You wouldn’t normally associate the iconic hybrid with a sporty character like this, but the Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition adds a bit of flair and drama to the otherwise humdrum styling.

And to be fair, the current fourth-generation Prius is getting long in the tooth, having been on the market since 2016. The Prius received a comprehensive styling update in 2019, but this Nightshade treatment kicks things up a notch.

When Green Cars Turn Black

The Toyota Prius started the hybrid craze in 1997 and is the world’s first mass-produced hybrid vehicle. For 2022, the Nightshade package adds black headlight accents, black mirror caps, black door handles, a color-keyed rear deck spoiler, and a black shark fin antenna.

The 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition is available in three paint colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Silver Metallic, and Super White. The package also includes black 17-inch wheels (FWD) or 15-inch alloy wheels (AWD-e) and black lug nuts.

Inside, the Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition has power and heated front seats, SofTex upholstery, chrome door handles, a heated tiller wrapped in SofTex material, and a semi-gloss black center console. The Nightshade Edition package is available on Prius FWD and Prius AWD-e and is applicable across all trim levels (L Eco, LE, LE AWD-e, XLE, XLE AWD-e, and Limited).

2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Generous Standard Features

The Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition comes standard with a seven-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa connectivity, Sirius XM (three-month All Access trial), Toyota Safety Connect, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Also standard are USB charging ports, wireless charging, advanced voice recognition, Bluetooth, push-button start, and a backup camera. Of course, the Prius Nightshade has a 4.2-inch dual multi-information display with customizable screens.

Toyota Star Safety & Toyota Safety Sense 2.0

The 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition has anti-lock brakes (ABS), brake assist (BA), and electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) to deliver reliable stopping power. It also has traction control and vehicle stability control to keep it tidy on slippery roads.

Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 is also standard. The safety package includes pre-collision warning with low-light pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, daytime bicyclist detection, lane departure warning, road sign assist, and automatic high beams.

Proven Hybrid Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2022 Toyota Prius, Nightshade Edition or otherwise, remains motivated by a 1.8-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder gasoline engine and two motor generators that produce a total of 121 horsepower. Power goes to the front wheels via a planetary CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, Prius AWD-e has a smaller electric motor on the rear axle to offer better traction while also adding seven horsepower to the equation.

The Prius Nightshade in an AWD-e configuration returns an EPA-estimated 51/47 city/highway and 49 combined. By contrast, FWD models achieve an EPA-estimated 54/50 city/highway and 52 combined.

Toyota Prius Warranty

All 2022 Toyota Prius models have a three-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The hybrid battery comes with a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), while an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty covers the hybrid system.

ToyotaCare includes two years or 25,000 miles of factory maintenance and three years of 24-hour roadside assistance regardless of vehicle mileage. If you have questions on how to extend your Toyota warranty, this comprehensive guide will shed some light on the topic.

Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Edition will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall, but pricing will come at a later date. This free and easy search tool* will show you which Toyota dealers near you offer the best price for the Prius and Prius Nightshade Edition.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may earn a commission when you use this link.