2022 Ford Maverick Overview: Powertrain Specs, Starting MSRP, Safety Features & More

After the F-150 Lightning reveal made headlines in May, Ford is keeping their foot on the gas (figurately anyway) with the launch of the Maverick. As one of the first full-hybrid pickups in the United States, the 2022 Ford Maverick will offer sedan levels of fuel efficiency with plenty of payload and towing capacity. Here is a detailed look at the latest Ford truck to join the Blue Oval family.

“Maverick challenges the status quo and the stereotypes of what a pickup truck can be,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “We believe it will be compelling to a lot of people who never before considered a truck.”

2022 Ford Maverick vs. Other Trucks

The 2022 Ford Maverick is quite different when compared to the Ranger or other compact trucks. One crucial distinction is the Maverick’s unibody design versus a more traditional body-on-frame construction. Full-size trucks rely on their body-on-frame design to maximize towing and payload, as do other compact trucks like the Ranger and Colorado. Interesting enough, the Honda Ridgeline is a unibody, so the Maverick is similar in this way.

In a general sense, body-on-frame trucks will have a higher towing and payload capacity. By contrast, a unibody truck may (usually) provide a more comfortable ride and better gas mileage. And there is no doubt Ford is pushing for top-tier fuel economy ratings from the EPA for the Maverick.

2022 Ford Maverick. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Engine & Powertrain Specs

The new Ford Maverick combines a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder with an electric traction motor for a total of 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft. of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Drivers who want a little more muscle can upgrade to a 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas engine with 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The EcoBoost Maverick drops the CVT for an eight-speed automatic and is available in front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The 2022 Ford Maverick comes with five standard drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Slippery, and Tow/Haul. More off-road-focused drive modes like Mud/Rut and Sand, as well as Hill Descent Control, come as part of the available FX4 package.

Fuel Economy

Ford is shooting for an EPA rating of 40 mpg in the city with a total range of 500 miles. According to Ford, if they can achieve the 40 mpg with the EPA, the Maverick will have a better rating in the city than a Honda Civic. As of this writing, Ford has not released any projections for the 2.0-liter EcoBoost Maverick.

Towing & Payload Capacity

The Ford Maverick with the Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder and electric motor combo has a max towing capacity of 2,000 lbs. and a max payload capacity of 1,500 lbs. According to Ford, there is enough room and capacity in the 4.5-foot bed (six feet with the tailgate down) to carry a standard ATV. By contrast, the EcoBoost Maverick offers up to 4,000 lbs. towing capacity with the optional 4K Tow Package. As of this writing, Ford has not yet provided details as to what is included in the package.

Photo: Ford Motor Company.

New FLEXBED Design

The new FLEXBED is one of the Maverick’s coolest features. “The whole bed is a DIY fan’s paradise,” explained Keith Daugherty, a Ford engineering specialist who helped develop the bed. “You can buy the bolt-in Ford cargo management system, and we’re happy to sell it to you, but if you’re a bit more creative, you can also just go to the hardware store and get some C-channel and bolt it to the bed to make your own solutions.”

Maverick owners can use the FLEXBED to create different “floors” for storage by sliding 2x4s or 2x6s into slots stamped into the side of the bed. There are four D-rings, two tie-downs, and built-in threaded holes in the sides to bolt in new creations. According to Ford, the new FLEXBED can help owners transport bikes, kayak racks, and other cargo and gear. As a bonus, 110-volt and 400-watt outlets are available (one in the bed, another in the cab) to power any number of devices.

2022 Ford Maverick: Interior Treatments

An eight-inch center touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility is standard. The standard FordPass Connect feature supports Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices via an embedded modem. Also, the “regular” FordPass feature is standard for the 2022 Maverick. From their smartphone, drivers can check the Maverick’s fuel level, lock and unlock the doors, start or turn off the vehicle, and even locate it if they forgot where they parked.

The door armrests will accommodate a one-liter water bottle (sitting upright), while the door pockets are large enough to store a tablet. A storage bin under the rear seats can accommodate everything from duffle bags and rollerblades to tools and sports equipment.

2022 Ford Maverick interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2022 Ford Maverick Safety Features

Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Automatic High Beam Headlamps are standard as part of Co-Pilot360. Other available safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Centering, and Evasive Steering Assist.

No word yet on if the Maverick will receive Ford’s Active Drive Assist feature, which works similar to GM’s Super Cruise.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Ford Maverick will be available in three trim levels: XL, XLT, and Lariat. An FX4 package, available for all-wheel drive XLT and Lariat trucks, adds more rugged all-terrain tires, unique suspension tuning, and underbody skid plates.

Available for 2022 only is the Maverick First Edition. Inspired by the Lariat trim, the First Edition includes unique hood and door graphics, a high-gloss black roof, soft tonneau cover, body-color door handles, and black skull caps. Wheels are slightly different: hybrids have black, machined 18-inch wheels, while the EcoBoost rocks 17-inch aluminum wheels. First Edition Mavericks come in either Carbonized Gray, Area 51, or Rapid Red.

The 2022 Ford Maverick will arrive at dealers this fall, although orders can be placed now. Starting MSRP is $19,995. If you would rather shop around this fall instead of ordering now, we trust Rydeshopper, a free and neutral third-party search site.* Rydeshopper will help you compare prices and see which Ford dealers offer the best discounts and incentives near where you live.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2022 Ford Maverick Gallery

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.

