2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: A Quick Walk Around This Serious Off-Road Machine

Toyota has decided they don’t want to risk playing second fiddle to the new Nissan Frontier and its PRO-4X trim. So they hauled out the entire orchestra for the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro! FOX internal bypass shocks, a suspension lift, and new upper control arms are among the instruments that make up the off-road sonnet that is the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. In other words, hang on to your lug nuts and dipsticks because this is one serious truck!

Underbody Treatments

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is all about what’s underneath! A newly revised suspension lift allows for an increase of 1.5 inches in front and 0.5 inches in the rear. This extra suspension lift translates to better approach and departure angles while off the beaten path. According to Toyota, the new Tacoma TRD Pro provides a 36.4-degree approach angle, a 24.7-degree departure angle, and a 26.6-degree breakover angle.

Additional off-road protection comes by way of an aluminum front skid plate with red TRD lettering.

Likewise, the new forged aluminum control arms play an important role. Engineered specifically for heavy off-road use by Toyota Racing Development (or “TRD”), the upper control arms are an enabler of sorts. TRD engineers sought to make sure the placement and design of the new control arms would allow the 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass shocks to make the most of the additional rebound stroke afforded by the suspension lift.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the new Tacoma TRD Pro is a 3.5-liter V6 with 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is complete with two proprietary Toyota technologies: D-4S fuel injection, which incorporates direct injection and port injectors, and VVT-iW technology (Toyota’s variable valve timing system). Atkinson-cycle combustion helps increase efficiency, while a catback exhaust gives off a healthy growl.

Toyota offers both a six-speed automatic and a six-speed manual for the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro. Perhaps not surprisingly, Toyota describes the manual as a “fan favorite.”

Exterior Styling

The color of the truck shown here is Electric Lime Metallic, a brand new paint for 2022. If the Lime ain’t your thing, Toyota has three other new colors on offer: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, and Midnight Black Metallic. Some of the exterior elements will match the color you pick. For example, if you go for that wild Lime color, the rear bumper, door handles, and power outside mirrors will all be green. The fender flares and hood scoop, however, will still be black.

There is a new TRD Pro stamp on the rear quarter panel and a new black Tacoma badge on the driver and passenger doors. If you want a little extra, heritage-inspired hood graphics are available.

Interior Amenities

Black leather seats (heated, of course) are standard, with the driver having a 10-way power-adjustable seat. TRO Pro headrest logos nicely compliment the TRD shift knob and all-weather floor mats. A JBL audio system is included if you opt for a Tacoma TRD Pro with an automatic. However, a moonroof is standard no matter the transmission choice.

The Tacoma TRD Pro includes an eight-inch multimedia touchscreen display compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. Meanwhile, the Multi-Terrain Monitor displays front-, rear- and side camera views from around the truck on the eight-inch touchscreen, which is a helpful tool for off-roading. The 4.2-inch multi-information display is also helpful on the go. It shows an inclinometer, tilt gauge, outside temperature, odometer, trip reading, and current fuel economy.

Safety Features

The 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro is standard with Toyota Safety Sense-P, a package of advanced safety technology. It includes a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, High-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, and Automatic High Beams. Additionally, the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro is standard with Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, ABS, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, Brake Assist, and Smart Stop brake override technology.

Warranty Coverage & Maintenance Cost

Every Toyota Tacoma comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile new vehicle warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The ToyotaCare maintenance program is free for two years or 25,000 miles. According to RepairPal, the average annual Toyota maintenance cost is $441.

Based on how much you drive, extending your Toyota warranty might be a good idea. This comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro will arrive later this year, with pricing expected closer to that time. If you are searching for a new Tacoma, we trust Rydeshopper to help you find the best deal. Rydeshopper is a free and neutral third-party search site* that lets you see dealer inventory and pricing in your area.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

