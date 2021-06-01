These New Basecamp Accessories Will Jazz Up Your 2022 VW Taos

The 2022 VW Taos is compact, sporty, and gentle on your bank account with a starting MSRP under $25,000. However, if you want to spend a little extra, VW is offering a nice array of accessories for the new Taos. The add-ons, designed to make the Taos more rugged and sporty, are part of VW’s Basecamp package and larger accessory lineup.

Basecamp Package

At the heart of the Basecamp accessory package are the custom body cladding elements, seen in the photos above. This body cladding kit jazzes up the Taos with front and rear fender flares, splash guards, lower door side plates, and a special Basecamp badge on the front grille.

If you want to go further, VW offers other fun accessories beyond the body kit in the Basecamp package. You can pick from things like MuddyBuddy (rubber) or Monster Mats (carpeted) floor liners, Bumperdillo guards for the rear, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with VW’s HomeLink Connect.

Pricing & Availability

According to VW, the dealer-installed components are each available separately, except for the Basecamp badge, which is only available as part of the complete package for $999. Similar Basecamp accessories are also available for the Atlas.

Getting The Best Deal

If you want to add accessories to your VW Taos, it helps to get the best deal on the vehicle beforehand. What you save on the purchase price you can put towards some of these Basecamp accessories. Begin by knowing and understanding dealership terminology, and the difference between the MSRP and invoice price.

