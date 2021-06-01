Win This 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera From Omaze!

People can rattle off lists of reasons why they love the Porsche 911 – the racing history, the rear engine, the polished yet classic look – but when you get down to the brass tacks of it, it’s the combination of those things which make this Porsche a unique and memorable car. In Omaze’s latest campaign, you have the chance to win this 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera curated by Patrick Long and his Luftgekühlt team.

Affiliate Disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you participate in this campaign. No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes.

1975 Porsche 911 Carrera

This classic Porsche 911 is for anyone who loves a sleek, iconic look but still wants to delight in some modern-day perks. Air conditioning, a luxury Porsche didn’t introduce until later, is included along with a revamped suspension. The classic Porsche details are still there: a wooden shift knob, the glowing red “fasten seat belt” icon, and refinished leather seats with OEM pinstripes. Just make sure you turn on the radio or pop in a cassette tape when you take that Sunday joyride.

Powered by a classic 3.0 MFI flat-six engine, this rear-wheel drive Porsche can produce 250 horsepower. Other notable features include the limited-slip differential, Dansk single-out exhaust, Pirelli CN36 tires, and the TracTive semi-active dampers that the driver can adjust while sitting in the cockpit. The approximate value for this Porsche and all its updates amounts to about $175,000!

How to Enter to Win

You can enter to win this updated 1975 Porsche 911 Carrera by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign.

By participating in this campaign, you benefit the Dempsey Center, an organization providing relief to those dealing with the impact of cancer on their lives. The goal is to make their lives better by providing personalized services to the individual, however diverse that need may be. Your participation in this campaign helps pay for the support cancer patients desperately need for themselves or their loved ones. This can include things like support groups, fitness classes, nutrition consultation, and many more services.