Hyundai has released the highlight video of its IONIQ 5 premiere. The 2022 IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai’s exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), allowing for more interior space and increased performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell one million BEV units worldwide by 2025. The IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall with a pre-reservation program available for early buyers.