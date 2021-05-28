This Customized Chevy Corvette Z06 Pays Tribute to Veterans

Karl Kustoms, a Chevrolet Performance retailer and custom shop in Des Moines, Iowa, recently finished its work on “The Defender,” seen here in this video. The Defender, a military-themed and custom-built 2016 Corvette Z06, was led by Bad Boy Vettes, with Karl Kustoms doing the detailed airbrushing. While nearly every panel of the Corvette honors a military branch, the airbrushed images on the underside of the hood and the engine bay are particularly impressive.

The full-time show car is currently at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where it will remain for the rest of 2021. It will then travel the country, visiting up to a dozen or more events. The customized Corvette is also a contender for the 2021 International Show Car Association (ISCA) Car of the Year.