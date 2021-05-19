Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

In our review of the best extended car warranty providers, both Endurance and autopom! made the list. This autopom! vs. Endurance review will compare the two companies in terms of industry standing, customer service reputation, cost, and coverage plans.

We'll review the quotes we received from each provider for certain vehicles and contracts, but the only way to know how much a plan from Endurance or autopom! will cost you is to reach out for personalized quotes yourself.

Highlights

Autopom! was founded in 2009 and is a relatively new extended warranty provider. In the past several years, it has built a reputation for excellent customer service. Autopom! does not administer its own extended warranty contracts, which means that it can provide customers with dedicated agents to make sure as many customer claims are approved as possible.

Endurance was founded in 2006 and is a direct provider of warranty policies, which are 100% insured. All car warranty plans include one free year of Endurance Elite Membership, which provides the most extensive benefits of any vehicle service contract.

Here’s how we rate autopom! vs. Endurance overall:

autopom! Endurance Industry Standing 4.5 5.0 Coverage 4.0 5.0 Affordability 4.0 4.5 Customer Service 4.5 4.5 Overall Rating 4.5 5.0

Autopom! vs. Endurance Coverage

Looking at coverage offerings from autopom! vs. Endurance, you can see that Endurance has more plans to choose from, but autopom! also has comprehensive plans. Let’s take a deeper dive.

Autopom! offers four levels of coverage that are available to drivers in every state, including California. Vehicles can be covered up to 150,000 miles. Plan options include:

Exclusionary: A comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers the majority of vehicle components, with some exceptions

A comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper warranty that covers the majority of vehicle components, with some exceptions High-Level: A stated-component plan that covers most major vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, drivetrain, air conditioning, and fuel system

A stated-component plan that covers most major vehicle systems, including the engine, transmission, drivetrain, air conditioning, and fuel system Mid-Level: Mid-level plan that covers the engine, transmission, drivetrain, and a few other expensive components, including the braking, suspension, and cooling systems

Mid-level plan that covers the engine, transmission, drivetrain, and a few other expensive components, including the braking, suspension, and cooling systems Powertrain Plus: Covers your vehicle’s powertrain components, such as the engine, transmission, and drive axles, as well as certain electrical parts and the air conditioning

There are six Endurance coverage options, and extended warranty plans can last over 200,000 miles. Endurance contracts are available in every state except California. Contract options include:

Supreme: A bumper-to-bumper warranty that only names items that are excluded from coverage

A bumper-to-bumper warranty that only names items that are excluded from coverage Superior: The highest level of stated-component coverage Endurance offers, which includes almost all major systems except for seals and gaskets

The highest level of stated-component coverage Endurance offers, which includes almost all major systems except for seals and gaskets Secure Plus: Covers everything included in the lower-tier Select Premier plan, as well as steering components

Covers everything included in the lower-tier Select Premier plan, as well as steering components Select Premier: Intended for high-mileage vehicles with coverage for the powertrain as well as cooling system components, fuel delivery systems, and electrical components

Intended for high-mileage vehicles with coverage for the powertrain as well as cooling system components, fuel delivery systems, and electrical components Secure: A basic powertrain warranty plan that covers the engine, drivetrain, and transmission

A basic powertrain warranty plan that covers the engine, drivetrain, and transmission EnduranceAdvantage: Covers car repairs after mechanical breakdowns as well as maintenance items like oil changes, engine diagnostics, and brake pad replacements

Both providers include additional benefits with all extended warranty contracts. Some Endurance benefits are included with the Endurance Elite membership, which is provided for free for one year with all contracts but must be renewed for a small fee thereafter.

autopom! Endurance 24-Hour Roadside Assistance ? ? Courtesy Towing ? ? Rental Car Reimbursement ? ? Trip Interruption Coverage ? ? Tire Protection ? (with some contracts) ?* Key Locator ?* Identity Theft Protection ?* Key Fob Replacement ?* Repair Finance Loans ?* Member Rewards Voucher ?*

*Included with Endurance Elite membership.

Comparing autopom! vs. Endurance, Endurance offers more comprehensive contract options. While both providers offer exclusionary coverage, Endurance has more coverage levels and includes more benefits. The EnduranceAdvantage plan even includes reimbursement for regular maintenance items.

Autopom! vs. Endurance Cost

The cost of an extended auto warranty is different for every driver. Your vehicle model, age, and mileage will all determine the final cost of your vehicle service contract. To give our readers some idea of contract costs from autopom! vs. Endurance, we reached out to each provider for several quotes.

The table below compares quotes for an exclusionary contract for a 2018 Toyota Camry with 28,000 miles. Each contract came with a $100 deductible.

Provider Plan Name Term Length Monthly Cost Down Payment Total Price autopom! Exclusionary Plan 5 years/

51,000 miles

$1,830.00 upfront Full amount $1,830.00 Endurance Supreme 5 years/

100,000 miles

$71.59 per month

for 36 months

$155.65 $2,732.89

The autopom! contract is significantly cheaper for the same period of coverage. However, this option requires a full upfront payment and has a much lower mileage limit. Autopom! does offer financing, but this will increase the final cost of your warranty.

The next table shows quotes for basic powertrain coverage for a 2013 Honda Accord with 90,000 miles. Again, each contract came with a $100 deductible.

Provider Plan Name Term Length Monthly Cost Down Payment Total Price autopom! Powertrain Plus 5 years/

75,000 miles $107.44 per month

for 24 months $287.00 $2,865.56 Endurance Secure Plus 5 years/

100,000 miles $81.67 per month

for 36 months $174.75 $3,114.87

Again, the autopom! contract cost came in lower. However, this contract required a higher down payment and higher monthly payments. In total, the autopom! vehicle service contracts we received quotes for are less expensive, but Endurance can offer lower monthly payments with longer financing terms.

You can get your own free, personalized quote from each company.

Autopom! vs. Endurance Customer Service

While Endurance has recently been improving its customer service reputation, autopom! has maintained high-quality customer service from the start. Here’s how autopom! vs. Endurance compare in terms of other customer service scores:

autopom! Endurance BBB Accreditation Yes No BBB Rating A+ C+ BBB Customer Rating 4.3 out of 5.0

based on over 20 reviews 3.6 out of 5.0

based on over 1,100 reviews Number of BBB Complaints

in the Last Three Years 1 Over 700 Trustpilot Rating 4.8 out of 5.0

based on over 80 reviews 4.2 out of 5.0

based on over 2,100 reviews

Autopom! has fewer reviews than Endurance on the BBB website as well as on Trustpilot. However, autopom! scores higher on both sites and has had far fewer complaints filed against it through the BBB.

Across the board, autopom! receives positive feedback from customers. Here’s an example:

“Autopom! covered everything exactly as they promised they would before I purchased their warranty and stood behind their promises without delay or denial.” – Jeffrey B. via BBB

Endurance reviews are mixed. Some customers report an easy, quick claims process, while others express frustration with claims.

“It was a very smooth process and the price is right. Handled very professionally. I’m hoping this is a good sign of how business with them will be.” – Thomas S. via BBB

“Buyer beware with Endurance. Items that you might think that are covered will be disputed and rejected on technicalities.” – CI G. via BBB

One reason autopom! has a better customer reputation may be that autopom! has dedicated agents that work with the customer to ensure all valid claims are paid. Because autopom! does not administer warranty contracts, the company has a vested interest in ensuring that customer claims are met.

Final Thoughts

Endurance administers its own vehicle service contracts and offers the most comprehensive coverage options on the market. Autopom! sells contracts offered by outside administrators and then provides a dedicated support team to help customers file claims. This strategy appears to pay off, as the company has fewer customer complaints than most extended auto warranty providers.

Both providers are good options for those looking for peace of mind when it comes to potentially costly auto repairs.

autopom! Endurance Coverage Levels 4 6 Sample Contracts Available ? ? Deductible Varies $100 to $200 Coverage Waiting Period 30 days/1,000 miles 30 days/1,000 miles or more Years in Business 12 15 Accepted Repair Sites Any licensed repair shop Any licensed repair shop Transferable Plan ? ? Cancellable Plan ? ? 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee ? ?

