How to Get Same-Day Car Insurance Coverage (2021)

You can get same-day car insurance in as little as 30 minutes.

Most major auto insurance companies offer plans that kick in on the same day.

Same-day car insurance is useful when purchasing a vehicle for the first time or if you need to suddenly change providers.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Maybe you’re ready to sign on the dotted line for the car of your dreams, or perhaps you forgot that your current auto insurance policy is expiring tomorrow. In either case, it’s important to know how to get same-day car insurance. The good news is that, to do so, you don’t need to do anything special besides providing current information about yourself and any other drivers in your household.

Most major providers like GEICO and State Farm offer same-day coverage. Read on to find out everything you need to know about when you can get same-day car insurance (and when you can’t). We’ve reviewed the best car insurance companies in the industry to help you find affordable options. Enter your ZIP code below to get free quotes from top providers in your area and find the best rate.

Can You Get Same-Day Car Insurance?

Yes, you can get same-day car insurance from major providers in most cases (small providers might not offer same-day coverage). Simply call an agent or purchase a plan online. Be aware that incomplete information can cause delays in obtaining insurance, and having a poor driving record can do the same.

Why would you need same-day insurance? Well, there are a few reasons. The most common reason for purchasing same-day car insurance is to get coverage to drive a new vehicle off the dealership lot (or the seller’s driveway). Even if you have current insurance for a previous vehicle, you’ll need updated coverage that applies to the new one before it’s street legal.

In some cases, you might need to get insurance coverage quickly if your current plan is up for expiration. Companies can decide to not renew car insurance coverage for a variety of reasons, and you need to make sure to have a plan in place to avoid a lapse in coverage.

How to Get Same-Day Car Insurance

Getting insurance that starts today isn’t rocket science, but there are some things to consider. Here’s what you need to do to get same-day car insurance.

Choose What Kind of Coverage You Need

Decide whether you want to get the minimum insurance allowed in your state – usually low levels of property damage and bodily injury liability insurance – or opt for higher limits and better coverage options. Choose whether to get add-ons like roadside assistance or mechanical breakdown insurance from applicable providers.

Gather Your Information

Provide current coverage information along with driver’s license numbers, addresses, and employment information for everyone who drives your car. Providing your social security number will ensure a quick credit check, while refusing will eliminate any possibility of same-day car insurance coverage. You’ll also need to provide information about your vehicle including the make, model, mileage, purchase date, ownership, and vehicle identification number (VIN).

Get a Quote

For same-day service, you can go online or call a company agent to get a quote. Most companies offer instant online quotes as the fastest option, and it’s easy to enter your information into an online form. Working with an insurance broker can take more than a day, so avoid that route.

Compare Quotes From Multiple Providers

Car insurance rates vary by age, location, credit score, and more. Different insurers weigh aspects of your driving profile differently, so it can pay to get multiple quotes. You can use a quote tool like the one on this page to see multiple options at once.

Choose the Best Provider

Decide which is the best provider for your situation. You might shop only by price or look at other things as well. For example, one company may provide a great usage-based discount option that you can use to your advantage or have higher customer service ratings than a cheaper company.

Make Your Initial Payment

After you pick a company, the next step is to make your first payment to begin your coverage. Companies won’t start actual insurance coverage until you’ve paid something, so it’s important to have a debit card, credit card, or bank account available to make a payment.

Print Your Proof of Insurance

After you receive confirmation that your new insurance is valid, print out your insurance card (or save it for offline access on your mobile device). The company might not have time to create an official card that day, so this may actually be a simple emailed document from your insurance agent.

Why You May Not Be Eligible for Same-Day Car Insurance

In some situations, you might not be able to get same-day auto insurance coverage. This may be the case if you have recent at-fault accidents on your record or if you’ve been deemed a high-risk driver. You can still get insurance, of course, but companies will take a bit longer to review your application.

It’s also incredibly important to provide complete and accurate information when requesting auto insurance quotes. The company will pull your driving record based on your driver’s license number, and if you fail to disclose something like a speeding ticket, the company will take longer to review your application or refuse you completely. The same goes for not listing other drivers in your household.

Another reason you’d be denied instant car insurance is if you recently moved and the insurer can’t verify your address with your credit report. Also, you might not be eligible for same-day car insurance if you have a high-value luxury car. The insurance company will take time to correctly value your vehicle, and you may need specialty luxury coverage, which isn’t usually available for instant purchase anyway.

Who Offers Same-Day Car Insurance?

Most large car insurance providers offer same-day coverage to qualified drivers. Car insurance discounts and base prices can vary significantly between providers, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here are our top recommendations for instant auto insurance coverage.

USAA: Best for Military Families

USAA is available to military members, veterans, and their immediate family members. USAA offers some of the cheapest car insurance rates, as well as highly rated service. If you qualify, don’t pass up a chance to get a quote. The company performed very well in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, and it has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

GEICO: Best Overall

We chose GEICO auto insurance as the best option overall since it offers affordable coverage and a good number of discounts. GEICO also offers some extras like classic car insurance, roadside assistance, and mechanical breakdown insurance. The company’s online quote form makes it easy to get same-day car insurance. GEICO has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB.

State Farm: Best for Student Drivers

State Farm is the biggest car insurance company in the U.S., and it accounts for almost one out of every six auto insurance policies. State Farm is known for providing cheap auto insurance rates to students, with a 25% good-student discount and further discounts through its Steer Clear® program. The company has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

You can get same-day car insurance quotes from these top providers and more by entering your ZIP code below.