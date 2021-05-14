Peddle Review (2021): Free Service & Instant Offers, but Should You Sell Your Car to Them?

Peddle Review Pros Quick & Easy Customer Service Instant Cash Offers Cons Probably not ideal for newer cars Lower offer than selling on your own Some customer reviews express frustration with the pick up process Get a Free Quote Peddle.com

I needed to sell my 2009 Ford Ranger in a hurry not too long ago. The 4.0-liter V6 was in good working order with decent miles, and despite a few rock dings, the metallic blue paint was still shiny. The problem? Selling it was a hassle. I never look forward to haggling with people over the book value or a supposed lower price they “saw on another website.” And I didn’t find a dealership willing to make me an offer without me buying another vehicle.

Although I eventually sold my Ranger, had I known about a service like Peddle, my experience probably would have been much easier.

What Is Peddle?

They are a free, nationwide car buying service that acquires vehicles from individual sellers via instant offers. Services like Peddle (formerly Junkmycar.com) can provide a level of convenience when it comes to selling your car. It’s faster than a private listing and Peddle is more willing to take a vehicle in poor condition than a dealer. You provide the details on the vehicle you wish to sell and they come back with an instant, no-obligation offer.

But is Peddle the best option to sell your car? Let’s take a deeper look.

How To Sell Your Car To Peddle

Fill out a simple online form detailing your car (make, model, mileage, options, drivability, various points of possible damage), and they’ll give you a quote. If you accept, Peddle will buy your car and pay you as soon as they inspect your vehicle and pick it up.

Pro Tip: It helps to know the trim level of your car. It’s even better to have the VIN.

The Assessment

Here is a list of things Peddle will want to know about your vehicle:

Does it drive?

What is the current mileage?

Are the wheels mounted and tires inflated?

Does it have visible or noticeable body damage?

Is there is a history of flood and/or fire damage?

What is the condition of the windshield, mirrors, and lights?

Have any exterior body panels come loose or been removed?

Is there any damage or missing interior parts (radio, seats, airbags, etc.)?

Pro Tip: The more information you have available about your vehicle the more accurate the cash offer will be. Make sure to double-check everything on the list above.

Sell Right Now or Set Your Price?

After you submit your information, you’ll receive a cash offer. You can accept the money right away or “leave it on the table.” Here is how the process works, depending on which option you choose.

Accepting Your Instant Offer

The process is pretty straightforward once you accept the quote. You can choose to have a carrier pick up your vehicle at home, or you can drive it to a specified drop-off location. Either way, the tow truck driver will meet you free of charge. Upon arrival, the driver will inspect your vehicle and check to make sure the title is signed.

Name Your Own Price

If you’re not satisfied with the original cash offer, you can list your vehicle for sale through a national buyer network maintained by Peddle. The upside is that you can specify a higher amount for your car, and Peddle’s network of potential buyers includes licensed used car dealers. The downside is that selling your car via this process may take more time. There is also no guarantee you will walk away with more money as buyers in the network may hit you with a counteroffer.

Will Peddle Take My Junk Car?

Peddle will make you an offer whether your car is like new, gently loved, or a beater. The buyers in Peddle’s network also seek out vehicles for scrap and parts. If you want to sell something with water or flood damage, or a vehicle that has been involved in an accident, or anything that would qualify as a “junk car,” Peddle is a great option. It’s one of the best services for offloading a vehicle that no one else wants to buy.

On a similar note, if you have a customized vehicle with fancy aftermarket accessories, our advice is to remove them. According to Peddle, aftermarket upgrades have little to no impact on the cash offer. The same goes if you have recently dropped a bunch of money on auto parts. Although the parts are new and a case can be made in terms of your vehicle’s long-term reliability, it’s unlikely to increase the instant offer. If you have recently spent time and money replacing parts on your vehicle, you may want to consider selling it yourself.

How High Are The Cash Offers?

Car buying services like Peddle are quick and convenient, which is where the cost comes in. Granted, it’s not upfront cost as the service is free. It’s a cost in the sense that you will likely leave money on the table if you sell a car to Peddle. This doesn’t mean Peddle is bad (quite the opposite as the company has great reviews). It just means that when you sell your car to a service like this, you are “paying” for the convenience factor. Here is one example:

On the Peddle site, we found a 2004 Toyota Corolla in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. According to the listing, Peddle paid $890 for it, taking into account the condition and current market value. Based on the information provided, the Corolla had broken glass and/or lights and did not start. Otherwise, all interior components were attached and intact as well as the exterior body panels. The mileage was listed at under 50,000.

According to Kelley Blue Book (KBB) at the time of this writing, the average 2004 Toyota Corolla in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, with 50,000 miles, has a private party selling value of over $4,000 in fair condition (the lowest setting on KBB).

Admittedly, we don’t know much else about the 2004 Corolla purchased for $890. And it’s unclear if “doesn’t start” is the same as “doesn’t drive.” A car that does not start may need a simple battery change versus one that doesn’t drive that may need a new transmission (which would plummet the vehicle’s fair market value). We also don’t know the condition of the tires or brakes.

Should I Sell My Car On My Own?

Privately selling any vehicle will take some effort. In that regard, Peddle is a more convenient option. There is no guarantee a buyer will come knocking and although the miles may be low on your car, dealers probably won’t pay what KBB recommends unless you are doing a trade-in. Going through Peddle is the easiest way to avoid the hassle. They come to your place, pick up the vehicle, and send you a payment within a few days. However, in the case of this Corolla, even if the KBB figure for private selling is overly generous (and we suspect it is), you are still leaving some money behind when opting for Peddle versus selling it yourself.

Peddle vs. Wheelzy: Which One Is Better?

If you want to “shop around” while trying to sell your car, we recommend taking a look at Wheelzy. Their service is similar in that it’s ideal for getting rid of a car right away. Like Peddle, Wheelzy will make you an instant cash offer and pick up your vehicle. Peddle and Wheelzy operate in all U.S. states and zip codes, so it’s worth getting a quote from both before selling your car.

While we cannot say for sure who would give you the best cash offer, Peddle may have one advantage in terms of customer satisfaction. As of this writing, Wheelzy is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau. Peddle, however, is accredited and has been since 2013. They currently hold an A+ rating with a 4.72 of 5 possible stars, based on customer reviews. Of course, for some, accreditation with and high marks from the Better Business Bureau may not mean anything. However, with car buying services that make instant cash offers like this, we consider it an extra layer of “good faith” when doing business.

According to Peddle, every carrier they work with goes through an extensive background check and application process.

Customer Service

Here is what people are saying about Peddle on Trustpilot. Of the nearly 68,000 reviews on Trustpilot, 84 percent are listed as Excellent. Less than five percent are listed either as Average, Poor, or Bad.

“I was going to junk the car for $150 but called and got $700.” ~ Tasha Randle (verified on 5-14-2021)

“After a few hiccups regarding pick up schedule, Ty stepped in and reassured the scheduled time. I found the process to be honorable and the offer made for my car was followed up on with an integrity of professional intention: what they said, was what they did.” ~ Ken Sinclair (verified on 5-14-2021)

“I had a 14-year-old car with 160,000 miles and some body damage. After a dealer offered $200 as a trade-in on my new car purchase, I contacted Peddle online. In a few minutes, I was offered $1,125. They sent a truck to hand me a check and pick up the car and title. Could not have been easier.” ~ Annonymous customer (verified on 5-13-2021)

“Overall I cannot complain. I got a decent offer when most other places lowballed me. Most of the other reviews complained about the tow truck, so I was expecting some issues. My tow truck driver was supposed to show up on the 12th but did not show up till the morning of the 13th. I got my check from the tow truck driver and called Peddle’s bank to make sure there were funds available. There was, and I drove to the bank to cash the check. No Issues.” ~ Justin Boulais (verified on 5-13-2021)

Our Verdict: Quick & Easy

In the end, Peddle and similar car buying services are best when you need to quickly get rid of a vehicle or want the money sooner rather than later. If you need to find another home for a couple of junk cars collecting rust at your place, then Peddle is the way to go. If you own a newer make and model with low miles, probably not so much. Overall, however, Peddle is a more guaranteed and convenient way to sell a car than going about the process yourself.

