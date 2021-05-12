The Warranty Group: Reviews, Plans, & Costs (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

The Warranty Group Review In Our Opinion: The extended warranty provider has decent coverage options, but The Warranty Group reviews don’t bode very well for the company’s customer service. Industry Standing: Coverage: Customer Service: Pros: High Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating Cons: Coverage only sold through dealerships Few coverage and deductible options to choose from The Warranty Group reviews from customers are concerning 2.5

Assurant insurance company acquired The Warranty Group in 2018, but the provider still offers extended vehicle service contracts through dealerships across the country. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at The Warranty Group reviews, plan options, and more.

We’ll also take a look at how The Warranty Group stacks up against some of the best extended warranty companies in the industry. It’s always smart to compare costs from multiple providers before deciding on coverage. You can start getting free quotes from the industry’s leading warranty providers below.

The Warranty Group: What You Need To Know

The Warranty Group has been selling home and automotive warranties since 2004. In 2018, The Warranty Group was acquired by Assurant insurance company, through which it now conducts business.

The Warranty Group Extended Warranty Coverage

Through its network of authorized dealerships, The Warranty Group offers three plans ranging from enhanced powertrain coverage to an exclusionary bumper-to-bumper warranty.

The Warranty Group plans are as follows:

Platinum: A bumper-to-bumper exclusionary contract that covers most vehicle components

A bumper-to-bumper exclusionary contract that covers most vehicle components Gold: Includes everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, plus coverage for the anti-lock brake system, power seat motors, power regulators, and radiator

Includes everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, plus coverage for the anti-lock brake system, power seat motors, power regulators, and radiator Silver: Coverage for the engine, transmission, front- and rear-wheel drive, seals and gaskets, front suspension, alternator, air conditioning, and steering systems

The Warranty Group Exclusions

The following exclusions apply to every plan offered by The Warranty Group:

Tires

Carburetor

Wiper blades

Wheel covers

Exhaust system

Hoses and belts

Shock absorbers

Catalytic converter

Brake pads and shoes

Aftermarket accessories

Regular maintenance services

Glass including windshields and windows

The Warranty Group Added Benefits

Each plan from The Warranty Group comes with the following extras:

Rental car reimbursement: Up to $35 per day for a maximum of 5 days

Up to $35 per day for a maximum of 5 days Roadside assistance: Up to $100 per occurrence for towing, flat-tire assistance, fluid delivery, lockout services, and battery jump-starts

The Warranty Group Extended Warranty Cost

The Warranty Group extended warranties are sold exclusively through dealerships. As such, your final cost will vary and may be negotiable. You’ll need to contact a local authorized dealer to get a quote for your vehicle, but generally, factors that impact the cost of extended car warranties include:

Location

Deductible

Vehicle age

Contract length

Vehicle mileage

Vehicle make and model

The Warranty Group reviews on the BBB note that customers have received unauthorized charges, which is important to keep in mind when considering cost. Make sure to read any contracts in detail so you know exactly when and how much you will be charged.

Once you have a contract with The Warranty Group, you can file claims by calling 800-621-2139. Like with many auto warranties, you’ll need to get breakdown and repair authorization before any work is done on your vehicle. All of The Warranty Group’s plans carry a $100 deductible, which you will be responsible for paying to your repair shop.

Contracts cannot be transferred if you sell your car while it’s still under warranty, but they can be canceled for a full refund within 60 days. After 60 days, contracts can be canceled for a prorated refund minus a $50 fee.

The Warranty Group Reviews

The Warranty Group’s parent company, Assurant, has an A+ rating from the BBB. It has received over 1,250 complaints in the past three years, about a quarter of which relate to warranty products.

There are no complaint details available on the BBB website, which is unusual. For most companies, only a few complaint details are hidden, but this is the case for every BBB complaint filed against Assurant.

While Assurant has a high BBB rating, it has a very low customer review score: 1.04 out of 5 stars based on almost 300 The Warranty Group reviews. Complaints mostly focus on poor customer service and unauthorized charges by Assurant. This is not necessarily indicative of how all of The Warranty Group’s contracts are handled, but it is a troubling indicator nonetheless.

Final Thoughts: The Warranty Group

While there is nothing especially bad about The Warranty Group, there is nothing especially good, either. We’ve found that most providers that work exclusively through dealers are more expensive than other warranty companies. This is likely because dealerships add their own markups.

Additionally, The Warranty Group reviews don’t bode well for the company’s trustworthiness. The Warranty Group has a fair industry reputation, but its parent company, Assurant, has many negative customer reviews online.

There are plenty of other warranty providers with more established customer service reputations, more plan options, and greater overall flexibility. Read on to find out more about our top picks.

Top Recommendations For Extended Car Warranties

The Warranty Group reviews may not be very encouraging, but there are plenty of other reputable extended car warranty companies on the market.

We’ve looked into all auto warranty industry leaders, rating companies on their quality of coverage, prices, reputation, and customer experience. Two of our recommended providers with excellent industry standing are Endurance and CARCHEX.

Endurance: 5.0 Stars

Endurance has been protecting customers against the high costs of auto repairs since 2006. It has availability in every state, except California, and offers six comprehensive coverage levels to allow for flexibility in plan options. Customers have four deductible prices to choose from – $0, $50, $100 and $200 – to customize coverage further.

Endurance members can access various free perks, including roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and trip interruption reimbursement. You can read up on coverage in our full Endurance warranty review. To get a free, personalized quote, click below.

CARCHEX: 5.0 Stars

CARCHEX is a reliable company with a strong history of painlessly paying customer claims. It has many high customer ratings, has been in business for more than 20 years, and has an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB.

